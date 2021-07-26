JoeBen Bevirt
Provided by representatives with JoeBen Bevirt.
JoeBen Bevirt is the founder and CEO of Joby Aero, Inc., a mobility company that is building a fully-electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) passenger aircraft optimized to deliver an air taxi service. The Company is certifying a 5-seat aircraft nearly twice as fast and yet 100 times quieter than a helicopter.
Born an engineer, JoeBen has dedicated his life to driving radical innovation in the fields of electric propulsion and robotics. In 1999, JoeBen co-founded Velocity11 to develop high-performance robotic laboratory systems. Velocity11 experienced incredible growth and was acquired by Agilent Technologies in 2007. In 2005, he founded Joby Inc., which develops useful, unique, and delightful consumer products, including the popular Gorillapod flexible camera tripod.
JoeBen holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Davis and an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University. He is the recipient of the 2018 Haueter Award for outstanding technical contribution to the field of VTOL aircraft development. He holds 40 U.S. patents.
Reid Hoffman
Provided by representatives with Reid Hoffman.
Reid builds networks to grow iconic global businesses, as an entrepreneur and as an investor. An accomplished entrepreneur and executive, he played an integral role in building many of today’s leading consumer technology businesses, including LinkedIn and PayPal. As an investor, he has been instrumental in the success of iconic companies such as Facebook and Airbnb and has helped fast-growing newcomers like Aurora and Convoy get to scale. Reid joined Greylock in 2009 and focuses on early-stage investing in products that can reach hundreds of millions of participants. His unique understanding of consumer behavior and a clear-eyed ability to guide startups from inception through ramped-up “blitzscaling” has made him one of the most sought-after advisors, partners, and investors today. Reid serves as a co-director of Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP), a special purpose acquisition company that intends to merge with Joby Aviation. Upon closing of the transaction, Reid will join the combined company Board of Directors.