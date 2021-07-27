If you want major innovations in robotics, you need to have companies that can make that investment in that innovation in order to make it happen, and so I think that the notion of, oh, you know, we should be breaking up these companies is bad from an innovation standpoint and from a benefit-to-society standpoint. I think it's also, of course, once you go global, it becomes much more challenging because, you know, you say, well, we have a tech giant, and maybe we should break it up. It's like, well, but that's not what the, for example, Chinese are going to do, and so you say, well, you know, where would you like the autonomous vehicles technology coming from, or where would you like--who would you like to have leadership in artificial intelligence and then the investing in the--you know, generally speaking, like, 5-plus-billion and sometimes $10 billion a year in these technologies. Well, it's the large-scale companies that can do this, and so that's part of the reason why I'm like shape and make it as good outcomes for society but not an antitrust action.