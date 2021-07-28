Ezekiel J. Emanuel, MD
Provided by the University of Pennsylvania.
Ezekiel J. Emanuel is the Vice Provost for Global Initiatives, the Diane v.S. Levy and Robert M. Levy University Professor, and Co-Director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. He is also the Special Advisory to the Director General of the World Health Organization. He is on leave for 2019-2020 from being the Chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania.
From January 2009 to January 2011, Dr. Emanuel served as a Special Advisor on Health Policy to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget and National Economic Council. Prior to that he was the founding chair of the Department of Bioethics at the National Institutes of Health from 1997 to August of 2011. Dr. Emanuel received his M.D. from Harvard Medical School and his Ph.D. in political philosophy from Harvard University. He has published over 300 articles mainly on health care reform, research ethics, and end of life care. He has also authored or edited 15 books. His most recent book, entitled Which Country Has the World’s Best Health Care?, compares the health systems of eleven countries across different metrics. Dr. Emanuel is the most widely cited bioethicist in history.
Dr. Emanuel also serves as a Venture Partner at Oak HC/FT in addition to serving as a contributor for the New York Times and CNN. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, Association of American Physicians, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the National Academy of Social Insurance, and the Royal College of Medicine. He turned down a Fulbright Fellowship. He is a 2018 recipient of the Dan David Prize in the category of Bioethics, an honor recognizing innovative and interdisciplinary research that cuts across traditional boundaries and paradigms.
Evolving Oncology Care for Good – Not Just Getting “Back to Normal”
Getting back to cancer care after the pandemic isn’t enough. Now is the time to reduce disparities and improve outcomes with a more personal and human approach that meets the needs of every person affected by cancer.
Shannon Miller
In 1996, Shannon Miller became the most decorated gymnast in United States history, male or female, with 7 Olympic medals. (2 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze) She is the only female athlete to be inducted into the US Olympic Hall of Fame – Twice! (Individual (2006) and Team (2008)). Shannon has won an astounding 59 International and 49 National competition medals. Over half of these have been gold. She is the first US gymnast to win 2 World All-Around Titles. Her tally of five medals (2 silver, 3 bronze) at the 1992 Olympics was the most medals won by a US athlete in any sport. At the ’96 Games, she led the “Magnificent Seven” to the US Women’s first ever Team Gold and for the first time for any American gymnast, she captured Gold on the Balance Beam. After retiring from Olympic competition, Shannon received her undergraduate degrees in marketing and entrepreneurship from the University of Houston and her law degree from Boston College. Shannon remains a part of the gymnastics and Olympic communities as an analyst and commentator. In 2010, Shannon launched her company devoted to helping women make their health a priority. She continues to travel the country as a highly sought-after motivational speaker on topics ranging from The Gold Medal Mindset to cancer and survivorship to the importance of health and fitness. In January of 2011, Shannon was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. She had the baseball sized tumor removed successfully and followed up with an aggressive chemotherapy regimen. Shannon has remained open and public about her diagnosis and treatment and continues to empower women to make their health a priority. Shannon is currently cancer-free and continues to be a strong advocate for early detection, awareness, research and survivorship. Shannon’s passion is to help encourage and empower others to break through and overcome their own personal challenges with the Gold Medal Mindset, a mindset that we can all attain. Shannon is a mother of two, cancer survivor, author and sports analyst but she will forever be remembered for her focus, work ethic and determination.
Mike Petroutsas
Michael Petroutsas is a senior commercial leader with more than 20 years’ experience successfully leading strategic and operational teams in geographies around the globe. Michael joined GSK in February 2019. He leads the commercialization of the company’s growing oncology portfolio in the US— including both solid tumor and hematology franchises—overseeing strategic corporate integrations and partnerships that strengthen the US business unit’s capabilities and help GSK contribute innovative products and programs to advance treatments.
As the head of the GSK’s US Oncology Business Unit, Michael’s focus is delivering transformational medicines and programs that provide enduring impact and hope for patients and their loved ones. Before joining GSK, Michael held senior positions at Pfizer and most recently, Novartis Oncology. Michael has a Bachelor’s in Pharmacy from Long Island University.
Moderated by Zainab Salbi
Zainab Salbi is a celebrated humanitarian, author and journalist. Oprah Winfrey identified her as one of the 25 women changing the world to People Magazine, President Clinton nominated her as a “21st Century Heroine” for Harper’s Bazaar; Foreign Policy magazine called Zainab one of “100 Top Global Thinkers”, and Fast Company identified her as “One of the 100 Most Creative People in Business”. Similar designations also include Newsweek, Fortune, and the Guardian. She is the founder and former CEO of Women for Women International, a humanitarian organization that supports women survivors of conflicts rebuild their lives. Under her leadership, the organization mobilized nearly half a million women in 69 countries, raised $120 million in aid and micro loans, directly supported 420,000 women and impacted more than 1.7 family members in 8 countries. Zainab authored four books including the national bestseller Between Two Worlds and her latest Freedom Is an Inside Job. She is also the creator and host of several shows including: #MeToo, Now What? on PBS, The Zainab Salbi Project on Huff Post, The Nida’a Show on TLC Arabia, and Through Her Eyes with Zainab Salbi at Yahoo News. In 2021, Zainab co-founded Daughters For Earth, a $100 Million Fund aims to mobilize women to actively engage in climate change solutions and is launching her new podcast about redefining life in July 2021.