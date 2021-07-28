Dr. Emanuel, welcome back to Washington Post Live.
DR. EMANUEL: Nice to be here with you.
MS. ABUTALEB: So, I want to start today by talking about the impact that the pandemic has had on people with cancer. We interviewed National Cancer Institute's director, Ned Sharpless, last month, and he said there was a 95 percent decline in cancer screenings. In your view, what has been the impact on cancer screenings and also on diagnosis and outcomes as a result of the pandemic?
DR. EMANUEL: Well, I think it's very important to break up the pandemic into time frames, and one of the things that all the research has showed‑‑and we really have research from millions of people in Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Medicare Advantage, and it shows, as Dr. Sharpless pointed out, a rapid decline in screening tests for cancer, whether they're mammography or colon cancer. And that decline is concentrated, though, in about two and a half or three months, March, April, May 2020.
And then, you see a rapid rebound, and importantly, for the screening test, that is, people who don't have, say, a breast nodule or don't have evidence of colorectal cancer and are simply getting a colonoscopy, the screening tests don't come back to normal, really. They come back to, you know, maybe 15 percent less than previous years, and that is a worry.
But for many other things like diagnostic testing with mammography or colonoscopy or prostate cancer, where you actually have a reason to suspect there's something abnormal, that comes back very rapidly in May of 2020 and has stayed there. And we've also seen that actually since May of 2020, despite the winter surge in COVID, basically the same level of interaction of cancer patients. So, it was really concentrated in the March, April, May 2020 time period where we have this rapid decline in screening tests.
MS. ABUTALEB: When we spoke with Dr. Sharpless, he said that excess deaths from delayed cancer screenings could be more than 10,000, and then when we interviewed him this year, he said it could be more than that. So, do you think that the impact of delayed screenings on mortality is going to be significant? What do you think it looks like for the next five years?
DR. EMANUEL: Well, let's be frank. I'm not a modeler. I do think it will be high. I don't think it's going to be as high as people think because I think a lot of those projections were based upon the declines we saw, again, in those few months and not the return to normal.
I think we'll probably have thousands of cancer patients with advanced disease that probably at some point might have been curable and, unfortunately, because of delayed diagnosis may have more advanced disease that isn't curable, and that would be tragic.
The exact numbers, I think, are actually going to be slightly lower than most people anticipate: 10,000 sounds like a pretty accurate number to me. We need to remember, you know, each year, 600,000‑plus Americans die of cancer. It's still a very, very deadly disease. So, 10,000 is a large number, but in the context of total cancer mortality, we're talking about 1 to 2 percent.
MS. ABUTALEB: There hasn't been a lot of good news in this pandemic, but we've obviously witnessed a huge medical achievement with the development of the vaccines in record time and particularly the mRNA vaccines. But for people who are immunocompromised, they sometimes don't mount antibodies in response to the vaccines or they don't mount a full immune response. So, what can you tell us about how the vaccines work in people who are undergoing cancer treatment or‑‑I'm sorry‑‑even survivors who may be immunocompromised and get vaccinated?
DR. EMANUEL: Well, can I back up for a second before I answer that direct question, which I think is a vitally important question?
MS. ABUTALEB: Please.
DR. EMANUEL: We have to remember that COVID has disproportionately impacted cancer patients. For the general public, if you get COVID, your chance of hospitalization is something like 25‑‑was something like 25 percent, but cancer patients, it was much higher. And the chance of mortality with COVID, the combination of COVID and cancer was pretty deadly, about three times‑‑two or three times the mortality rate of the general public. So, we know already cancer patients were at a disadvantage because of their compromised immune status, and COVID was much worse for them. So, any benefit from the vaccines would be really, really important.
Now, we have known for a long time that cancer patients do not necessarily mount the same kind of response to vaccines, and it's not just limited to mRNA vaccines or COVID vaccines. It's true for all the vaccines that we might want to give them, and the problem is that we disrupt the immune system both with our treatments, and the cancer disrupts the immune system to evade the immune system and grow in the body. And that combination seems to undermine a response to the vaccines.
Now, the big issue being discussed and debated and we need more data on it is how well does a third booster, for example, help immunocompromised people. So, in the typical mRNA vaccine, giving an initial shot, then one booster and maybe a third booster a couple of months after will increase the level of antibodies and T‑cells necessary to more effectively fight the vaccine. Frankly, that appears to be true, but how much better, how long the durability is, we don't know.
We do have some growing evidence that the level of neutralizing antibody is a very important indicator of avoiding reinfections if you have the vaccine. So, I think we have a way of monitoring whether cancer patients are protected and whether they need to take additional precautions, mask wearing, avoiding crowds, avoiding the public, if their body hasn't responded with suitable antibodies.
MS. ABUTALEB: Well, that was actually going to be my next question is whether you would recommend booster shots for this population. Maybe we don't know enough yet. I've covered the issue a little bit. I know there are still lots of questions about it, and you touched on‑‑
DR. EMANUEL: Well, you're the expert.
MS. ABUTALEB: I'm sorry?
DR. EMANUEL: You're the expert, Yasmeen.
MS. ABUTALEB: Oh, no. No, no, no. You are.
DR. EMANUEL: If you cover it, you know more than anyone.
[Laughter]
DR. EMANUEL: But I do think‑‑you know, I have to say I'm a little disappointed in what we've been doing in the United States in terms of research and producing research. We have 163 million Americans vaccinated with these coronavirus vaccines, and we know we should be sitting on mountains of data about how they react, good follow‑up in cancer patients, other immunocompromised patients, organ transplant patients, or rheumatoid arthritis patients taking some immune‑modulating medications.
We just haven't‑‑don't have enough data, and I think we would all like data. Like, are there particular genotypes that respond better or compromise, and so giving them a booster isn't necessarily going to help them that much? Is there something besides the mRNAs that we can give to boost the immune response of these immunocompromised patients? I think those are questions we'd love to have the answers to, and I think we're far from a definitive answer and guidance there. And so, we're doing‑‑you know, making suggestions without real reliable data, and that, I think, is an uncomfortable position for any doctor to be in.
MS. ABUTALEB: Absolutely. I mean, I know there is a lot of frustration among experts across medical fields about the lack of data on lots of aspects of the pandemic.
I want to stay with this for a second because, obviously, getting back to in‑person care is a crucially important part of cancer care, but now we have the surge of the Delta variant and concern about that being transmitted to immunocompromised patients when they come in for care. You, of course, saw this extraordinary call from the medical associations for vaccine mandates for health care workers, but what do you think cancer care looks like over the next year or so as we're battling these very worrying new variants? And is there something like a hybrid model adopted with some combination of consultation and in‑person care? I'm just curious what you think what this next year might look like for these patients.
DR. EMANUEL: Well, I definitely think one of the consequences of coronavirus pandemic and the need to shift out of facility‑based care is that more care is going to happen in the house. With better technology, we can do more in the house. We can do better at monitoring patients regularly in the house.
We've pioneered at the University of Pennsylvania at‑home chemotherapy for cancer patients. So, I think a large part of what we do can be shifted out of facilities, out of cancer centers to the home. Monitoring patients, getting bloodwork done, administering chemotherapy all at the home, I think, is a very positive sign, and I think we'll see that kind of shift increasing because it's better for the patients and in part to avoid variants or avoid infections in the hospital. And I think it can be just very effective to be in your own surroundings. I think most of us, rather than going to an institution, would rather be in our own bed or our own couch getting care rather than having to travel back and forth and such. So, I see an increase of that and, again, important to test what do we need to make sure it's high quality, make sure it's equivalent.
There's obviously certain things you cannot do at home. Administer radiation therapy for cancer patients, do surgical procedures, those are still going to require coming in to hospitals.
One of the things, I think, may be happening because of COVID‑‑and we have some evidence in some of the data we've seen‑‑is a selective decline in marginal surgical procedures for cancer patients, biopsies that didn't necessarily need to happen, other surgical procedures that may have been marginal, not essential. You actually see in March and April and continuing a very large decline in surgical oncology, and I think part of that may be biopsies that were we really didn't need to do it and were scratched. Part of that may be other, you know, putting in certain lines that were marginally necessary, and so I think, hopefully, one of the positives of COVID will be that we eliminate the unnecessary duplicative ineffective care and really concentrate and shift to home care those things which are really necessary. That would be a positive outcome from this rapid need to go to a hybrid model.
MS. ABUTALEB: Yeah. That seems like something that would be welcomed by patients, any less time they can spend in the hospital for their care.
President Biden has said he's committed to ending cancer as we know it, and I want to know from an oncologist point of view, what does that mean for the future of cancer research and treatment, especially when so many resources right now are, rightly so, dedicated to fighting the pandemic? And it does look like we're entering this new worrying phase of the pandemic. So, there are some questions about when we may start to come out of this.
DR. EMANUEL: So, I think‑‑let's play out two scenarios. One scenario, which I think is the most likely scenario, is we really do get a handle on COVID over the remaining part of 2021 and 2022, and we are sort of back to full normal in the end of 2022 and 2023. By that, I mean not just the United States but the world.
Remember, Delta variant didn't arise in the United States. It arose in other countries and then came into the United States. So, this really is a whole world problem. We have to address this worldwide. So, 2022, I think we'll have more than enough vaccine. We'll have mobilized the administration, and I do think we could probably get back to normal.
And then, I know that the president is very, very focused on wanting to really up our game in cancer, develop new interventions, rapidly test them; the ones that work, rapidly introduce them into mainstream care; the ones that don't work, get them off so we're not wasting money and effort on things that aren't effective. And I think we're going to need some new models of rapid collaborative research and rapid testing, rapid failing, and I think he's very committed to having that happen.
It's hard, as you point out, very, very presciently. It's hard to focus on that when so much of our attention rightly is on COVID, but once we can get past COVID, focusing on that, I think, becomes quite reasonable, and I think it will be a high priority for the NIH and others, the FDA and other parts of the health care system, you know, academic health centers that do research, et cetera. So, I think that's the more likely scenario.
On the other hand, if, God forbid, it's really hard to get out of COVID, new variants come up, they're very, very transmissible, they evade these vaccines, that obviously is going to have to be put on‑‑beating cancer is going to have to be put on the back burner. There's just‑‑you know, for all its deadliness, for all its burdens, cancer doesn't freeze the economy. On the other hand, another really terribly transmissible, terribly deadly coronavirus variant would freeze the economy and would command a lot of attention and resources, and so I think those are the two scenarios I see.
As I said, I think the more plausible scenario is we get our arms around coronavirus globally in 2022, and then we can go back to the president's top priority of battling cancer and really winning the war on cancer.
I mean, we should, you know‑‑
MS. ABUTALEB: Well, let's‑‑
DR. EMANUEL: I think anyone who's been in this field and, you know‑‑and I'm a youngster compared to many people, but anyone who has been in the field‑‑and I've been in it since 1990 when I started my fellowship at the Dana‑Farber Cancer Institute‑‑you know, the kind of progress we've made is just mind‑boggling, and, you know, the idea that‑‑I remember very early on, a lot of my chronic myelogenous leukemia patients, you know, and it was really a horrible situation because you would have to tell them, you know, "At some point, this is going to blast off. You're going to transform, and we're into acute leukemia, and we're not going to be able to really do much for you. And the chemotherapies really don't work in that circumstance." And then, miraculously, through targeted therapies, you know, no one dies of CML. People live a normal life. It's a chronic condition, and they take a pill. That is nothing short of amazing and miraculous, and we've‑‑you know, with CAR‑T therapies developed at my own University of Pennsylvania, you know, we have another case of really bringing people back from tumors that we thought were like death sentences. It's totally amazing what we've been able to do, and I think the potential progress in cancer‑‑you know, when people talk about the idea of putting cancer behind us, it no longer seems so funny, and that's a transformation in 30 years, which is a blink of an eyelash when you think about it. And so, I do think the potential is truly amazing for innovations.
But, again, I just go back to something I said. We really need to differentiate the innovations that are really making progress from innovations that aren't making progress and stop doing those things because they're not helping anyone. They're wasting resources and diverting the important attention of people.
MS. ABUTALEB: So, in the two minutes that we have left, I want to get your reaction to the big news of this week, which is that the CDC changed its mask guidance yesterday to recommend that people in substantial and high‑transmission areas, vaccinated people wear masks indoors and public spaces. They also said, officials‑‑health officials said that they had data showing that vaccinated individuals who get breakthrough infections have viral loads that are the same as unvaccinated individuals, although they are far less likely to get sick. So, what's your reaction to the guidance? How do you think the CDC handled this, and where do you think we are as a country at this point in the pandemic?
DR. EMANUEL: So, I will tell you, Yasmeen, first of all, personally, I never stopped wearing a mask. I literally‑‑today is Wednesday, I think. Saturday, I got my reuptake of my N95 masks. Fifty of them came in the mail, because I didn't stop. I've always worn‑‑and I'm vaccinated, just to be clear. I've always worn a mask when I go indoors to the grocery store or indoors to a pharmacy or the post office. I also wear my mask when I go outdoors and there are crowds. You know, farmers markets or very crowded streets and people are talking around, I put my mask on.
I don't wear my mask, you know, when I go bike riding or when I walk in the park or when I walk down the street and there just aren't any people or you're just passing one or two people and you can put a wide swath between you and them.
I think that's the right answer. I think the CDC's guidance, as David Leonhardt pointed out this morning, is it's a little confusing to the average layman. It says in high‑transmission areas, and, you know, it requires you then to go and look at the map or go and look at what is a high‑transmission area. Do I live in that, if I go from where I am to a high‑transmission area, say, over a county line?
So, I just think common sense says two things. You're going indoors, you're going into crowded, even outdoor areas, wear a mask. That's not asking you to wear a mask eight hours a day, all day long in hot and humid weather. It is for defined periods of time.
Wear a good mask. Upgrade your mask to a NIOSH‑approved N95 mask. There are plenty of them that are made in the United States. They're not expensive, and use them well. I think, you know, we're focused on masking. I think we also need to be focused on high‑quality masks that fit your face really well, and I noticed that there are various sites where you can also look and see high‑quality cloth masks if the N95 is for some reason not something you can wear because of allergies or other problems.
MS. ABUTALEB: Well, Dr. Emanuel, thank you so much for joining us. That's, unfortunately, all the time that we have for today, but I really enjoyed this conversation. And I will have to call you to ask you more about all of this.
DR. EMANUEL: Well, Yasmeen, your reporting is fantastic. Thank you for having me. I'm really honored.
MS. ABUTALEB: Thank you.
MS. ABUTALEB: Good morning. I'm Yasmeen Abutaleb, a health policy reporter here at the Post.
MS. ABUTALEB: Welcome back. If you're just joining us, I'm Yasmeen Abutaleb, a health policy reporter here at the Post.
I want to now bring in Dr. Otis Brawley, a distinguished professor--sorry, I don't want to get your title wrong--a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University.
Dr. Brawley, welcome back to Washington Post Live.
DR. BRAWLEY: Thank you for having me.
MS. ABUTALEB: So, I want to pick up on an earlier conversation I was having with Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel about getting back to in-person care. There were, of course, huge disruptions to cancer care during the pandemic, and I want to know what you think is the way forward and where we're at right now with the rise of the Delta variant and concerns about the Lambda variant and other ones that may come as more people continue to get infected.
DR. BRAWLEY: Yeah. Well, the National Cancer Institute estimated that we're going to lose about 10,000 people up to the year 2030 because of the shutdown in treatment that occurred in March, April, and May of last year. Some people have attributed this to screening dropping off, but it was really the shutdown in treatment of pe who already had cancer.
Many of our screening recommendations, for example, in breast cancer, it's every one to two years. In colon cancer with colonoscopy, it's every 10 years. We weren't really super worried about the depression in screening just last year, but as this goes longer and longer, we're going to start worrying more that that's going to have some type of an impact on our statistics. I think it can still--we can still have a system where it does not have a tremendous impact on our overall long-term statistics.
And that being said, keep in mind, I've done studies that show that the 600,000 people who die every year from cancer currently, 130 would not die if everyone had the prevention appropriate screening, appropriate diagnostics, and appropriate treatment that every human being should get. It's our concern that the coronavirus epidemic or pandemic is going to make treatment worse and worsen those numbers.
DR. BRAWLEY: Leading medical groups right now are calling for mandatory vaccinations for health care workers because the reality is that there are a lot of health care workers who are still vaccine hesitant. If you're a cancer patient right now, what is the risk of going in for in-person care, given some workers may not be vaccinated and also because the coronavirus vaccines may not be as effective in immunocompromised patients? We talked earlier about how some patients are just unable to mount a full or very robust immune response in response to the vaccines.
DR. BRAWLEY: Well, Yasmeen, the people who are at most risk of having a bad outcome from the coronavirus are the people who are immunosuppressed. Those are cancer patients, patients with certain rheumatologic illnesses, certain immunosuppressive illnesses as well. We need to protect those people at all costs.
Quite honestly, the coronavirus vaccines have prevented 280,000 to 300,000 deaths in the United States since January 1. That means that they are the most effective drug ever developed. I don't use that phrase lightly. We do need to try to protect people who cannot respond to the coronavirus vaccine because of illness or problems in their immune system, and so I really do think that all of us in health care need to be vaccinated. We need to try to maintain hospitals and clinics such that people don't get the disease here.
Now, going to things like telemedicine and other things and trying to keep patients who don't need to come into the clinic or to the doctor's office out of the doctor's office, that's another means of trying to protect them.
MS. ABUTALEB: And just building on you talking about how miraculous these vaccines have been in many ways, I want to ask you, especially with your past experience as president of a major medical group, the American Cancer Society, whether you agree to disagree that vaccinations should be mandatory for all health care workers.
DR. BRAWLEY: Well, I was chief medical officer of the American Cancer Society.
I actually do believe that vaccinations should be mandatory, not just for all health care workers. I think it should be mandatory just like measles, mumps, and rubella, diphtheria, pertussis, and the other vaccines are in the United States.
I think there's literally no one that I can think of who's over the age of 12 who does not qualify for this vaccine and should not be getting this vaccine.
MS. ABUTALEB: So, if you look back at the beginning of the pandemic, before there were vaccines, telehealth became a crucially important tool in keeping people out of doctors' offices and lowering the risk when it wasn't necessary. So, I mean, what do you think of the advent and the increased use of telehealth when it comes to cancer care? What are the pros and cons, and do you think that there might be more use of it going forward? Do you think that there are some permanent changes to the way we treat cancer because of the pandemic?
DR. BRAWLEY: There are some permanent changes in how we treat cancer because of the pandemic. Some of them are actually very good.
You know, I see patients, and some of my patients travel three, four, five hours by car to get to see me. Some fly in the night before and stay in hotels. Some of those visits can actually be done by telemedicine. They don't have to physically be in front of me, and we're adjusting our systems to adapt to that.
Some people do need to come in to the doctor still in order to get radiation or to get certain chemotherapies. The physical exam is still going to be important in certain patients, but telehealth is going to be at least 20, 25 percent of medical oncology going forth. That may very well be one of the more convenient, good things that came out of this pandemic.
MS. ABUTALEB: And do you think that there were other changes made as a result of the pandemic as a necessity that you think are here to stay?
DR. BRAWLEY: You know, the federal government and some of the states have lowered some of the licensure requirements. Doctors used to not be able to do telehealth if they were in one state and a patient was in another state that they weren't licensed in. It looks like some of the states are lessening their requirements for that to allow for medicine. So, yes, there is some improvements, and it's forcing everybody to get along.
And I should also point out our technologies sort of peaked at the right time, not just for the mRNA vaccine and development of that treatment but our technologies in terms of the use of computers and the use of the internet for telemedicine and health visits, the use of various things for medical monitoring, even certain things like the Apple watch, which allows for certain medical monitoring, and other electronics that have been developed that allow people to get certain aspects of the physical exam that might be important to them in their household.
MS. ABUTALEB: And I think a lot of that will lead to my next question. I want to talk a little bit about disparities because that's obviously been one of the major things we've seen through this pandemic is just disparities exacerbated. So, telehealth, as you mentioned, made it possible for lots of people to get access to care when maybe they otherwise couldn't, including in rural communities for people where there might be issues with access to transportation or whatever it might be.
So, we obviously saw with the pandemic that there were huge gaps in the health care system, and so much of the care that you received depended on where you lived. Do you think that those same gaps exist in cancer care?
DR. BRAWLEY: Yes, absolutely. And by the way, one basic rule of medicine, those of us who do epidemiology and outcome studies, is whenever there is an advancement or an improvement in treatment, there are going to be initially disparities. There are going to be people who get that new improvement and people who don't get it and disparities in outcome, and that's true with telemedicine.
I am very concerned about areas of the United States that do not have adequate broadband. I'm very concerned about households in the United States that don't have a computer and don't have access to health care because of a computer.
We're going to have to try to develop programs. Perhaps they'll involve navigation and home health providers who might actually bring a computer with them and for the home health visit. We're going to have to pay attention to that.
You're absolutely right. You know, some people just learned the disparities in the last year, and this pandemic, unfortunately, was the perfect storm for showing that disparities exist because people who are poor are the folks who suffer from disparities. By the way, when we talk about disparities, it's not a racial issue. Indeed, when I said 130,000 of the 600,000 deaths that occur every year are disparate deaths, they could have been prevented, 80,000 of those are in White people, and usually, the 130,000 do tend to be poorer Americans. But we need to try to develop programs to overcome some of these disparities.
If I might put a word in for prevention. We also need to try to change our lifestyle so we can prevent some of these cancers in addition to--or I should say risk reduction. We need to change lifestyles so we reduce our risk of getting some of these cancers as well as try to get adequate screening, diagnosis, and treatment to all Americans.
MS. ABUTALEB: Well, and I think one of the places where the disparities was clearest was in life expectancy data that we recently got from the federal government. It dropped a year-and-a-half across the board, but it was far worse for African Americans and Latinos, and these same disparities exist in cancer mortality.
DR. BRAWLEY: Absolutely.
MS. ABUTALEB: So, I mean, what--you addressed this, but what's at the heart of these inequities? And you talked about prevention. What are some of the ways that we can address them and start to fix them?
DR. BRAWLEY: Yeah. Well, the easiest way to address them is let's look at tobacco usage. Tobacco is something that we can all do without, and if we didn't have tobacco, we would lose--probably 20 percent, 25 percent of all cancer deaths would eventually go away if there were no tobacco.
Next thing we need to look at is energy imbalance. That's the combination of people eating too many calories, scoring in as obesity, and not getting enough exercise. It's really a three-legged stool. It's not just obesity. The energy imbalance is the cause of 25 to 30 percent of all cancers.
We need to--now, I don't want to blame anyone who has cancer. We need to actually change lifestyle in the United States so that we adopt more healthy behaviors and it's more enforcing of behaviors that prevent, by the way, not just cancer but diabetes and cardiovascular disease as well. And unfortunately, there's an educational gradient where people who are less educated are more likely to have the self-behaviors that cause many of these diseases.
Again, I don't want to blame the patient. I want to blame society because these are all cultural things that we've all had happen, not walking and using cars, eating lots of processed foods that are very calorie-dense, not exercising, as well as smoking.
MS. ABUTALEB: And we've talked a lot today about delayed screenings and the impact of that. Do you think that that's going to further exacerbate the disparities that we've been talking about?
DR. BRAWLEY: Yes, I do. I do. Screening does work when it's done appropriately, and screening is appropriate for most people in certain age groups. And again, the people who will get the screening will be our middle class and upper middle class, more educated. The people who are not going to get the appropriate screening are going to be poor folks or folks who live in areas that don't--where they don't have access to care. So, I'm concerned that the pandemic is going to exacerbate many of these disparities in cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes as well.
We've talked a lot about how the pandemic has killed a lot of our disparate population, people who live in rural areas, people who are socioeconomically poor, but I do think that the next wave after the pandemic is going to be in a wave of increased mortality and especially the chronic diseases, cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes.
MS. ABUTALEB: Well, it's hugely important to anticipate what could be coming and what we can do about it, but I do want to end on a positive note for these last few minutes that we have. Obviously, the big achievement of the pandemic was the breakthrough technology in creating the mRNA vaccines and, of course, in record speed, and there are some experts that think that this could be applied to cancer care.
DR. BRAWLEY: Yeah.
MS. ABUTALEB: So, can you just walk us through that a little bit and help us understand how it might apply and why some experts think there could be big advancements in cancer care because of these vaccines?
DR. BRAWLEY: Yeah. I want to correct one thing. There's this perception that this vaccine was created very quickly. This vaccine was created through the technologies that actually came through cancer research over the last 50 years. It actually starts with Richard Nixon signing the National Cancer Act in 1971, and we've had messenger RNA vaccines for over 20 years involved in cancer research.
And then, very quickly, last year, they took all of that technology and turned it into coronavirus and developed the coronavirus vaccine. So, the research has been going on for, in some instances, 40 to 50 years in certain areas, but we do hope that we're going to be able to take messenger RNA and actually program it to an individual patient-specific cancer. This is real true precision medicine where each vaccine may very well be tailored to that particular patient's molecular biology, and we may be able to treat some cancers with mRNA vaccines through this process. That's the hope.
We started doing this research about 20 years ago with messenger RNA vaccine technology, and it's getting better and better. And it actually is starting to be tested in some patients with cancer, ironically, at the same time that messenger RNA vaccine is saving so many lives with coronavirus.
MS. ABUTALEB: Well, I take your point that it was not overnight and that this research has been going on for a long time. So, to that point, I want to know, do you think that cancer vaccines could be possible in our lifetime?
DR. BRAWLEY: I think cancer vaccines are going to be widely available in our lifetime, and they are going to be effective. I cannot promise you that they're going to be as effective as the mRNA vaccine for coronavirus, but I do believe they will be available. And I do believe that they will be effective in the treatment of several of the major cancers out there. I think there's tremendous reason for optimism, and this whole story tells us that we really do need to support scientific research and scientific progress. This is an appeal to continue supporting the National Institutes of Health who has given us so many of these things.
MS. ABUTALEB: And in our last two minutes, I want to ask you, are there new technologies or breakthroughs that you're particularly excited about or even treatments that are on the horizon that you think really could make a big change in cancer care?
DR. BRAWLEY: Well, certainly, Zeke mentioned the CAR T-cell technology, and that's certainly incredibly exciting for treatment of cancer. Our continued understanding of what is cancer and what causes cancer leads me to focus a great deal again on cancer prevention, risk reduction, and implementation of the things that actually can keep people from getting cancer to begin with. We're going to start learning more about blood tests for screening and diagnosis, and that's going to help us a great deal with early detection. We may get away from the mammogram. We may get away from x-ray imaging for screening and actually have a blood test looking for DNA markers in the blood and be able to say, "You have an early breast cancer. Now, let's go find it and treat it." This will make screening easier. It may make screening more decentralized, and it may help us overcome disparities. It's easier to draw blood in rural America than it is to get a CT scan out into rural America.
MS. ABUTALEB: Well, we're, unfortunately, out of time, but, Dr. Otis Brawley, thank you so much for joining us today.
DR. BRAWLEY: Thank you for having me.
MS. ABUTALEB: Well, we're, unfortunately, out of time, but, Dr. Otis Brawley, thank you so much for joining us today.

DR. BRAWLEY: Thank you for having me.
