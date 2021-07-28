That said, we don't know the degree to which the vaccines that we have protect you from contracting COVID‑19 or giving it to others. Again, you're unlikely to get severely ill yourself, but I think many of us are wondering if we live at home with unvaccinated children‑‑I have a one‑year‑old and almost four‑year‑old. I think a lot of parents are in this position where the parents are vaccinated but our young kids are not, or what if we live at home with someone who is immunocompromised? Even if I don't get very sick, I don't want to be bringing back the virus to our loved ones, and so I think that‑‑I hope that that is what the CDC will be acknowledging today too, that we just don't know with the Delta variant, because of this higher viral load, what is the likelihood that we could be carriers for coronavirus and transmit it to others around us. And that's why in the absence of that information, using an abundance of caution, specifically urging mask wearing in indoor crowded spaces is a good idea.