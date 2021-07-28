So I do think that it's not necessarily a reversal or contraction of a policy. It is matching the current state of infection rates in those localities that have increasing rate of infection or case rates per day or the average per seek, and I do think that it is appropriate if you're in a county or in a location where the Delta virus is starting to increase in terms of positivity rate, if we are starting to see an increasing slope rise in hospitalization rates, that it is appropriate to start implementing these precautions once again, because don't forget that whatever you see now is going to be the trend for the next two weeks. Whatever you act on now for the precautions isn't necessarily going to make that much of an effect until two weeks later. That's just the nature of how fast the coronavirus is spreading, and it could even take three weeks just because the Delta virus spreads that much faster. And so we really need to think two steps ahead or two, three weeks ahead in what we recommend.