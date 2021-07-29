Chris Krebs
Provided by representatives with Chris Krebs.
Christopher Krebs is Founding Partner of the Krebs Stamos Group and Chair of the Commission on Information Disorder at the Aspen Institute as well as founding partner of the Krebs Stamos Group. He previously served as the first director of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) where he oversaw the Agency’s efforts to manage risk to the nation’s businesses and government agencies, bringing together partners to collectively defend against cyber and physical threats. Before serving as CISA Director, Mr. Krebs was appointed in August 2017 as the Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection. Mr. Krebs joined the DHS in March 2017, first serving as Senior Counselor to the Secretary. Prior to coming to DHS, he led Microsoft’s U.S. cybersecurity policy efforts. Mr. Krebs holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of Virginia and a J.D. from the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.