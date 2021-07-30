So one thing that we're doing is we are--the president has actually recommended and is calling on state and local governments to use funding that they have received, including funding from the American Rescue Plan, to offer $100 to anyone who gets fully vaccinated, so a financial incentive. Other states have had lotteries, et cetera. I think that those are very innovative. They're not sufficient, but I think that they're innovative approaches. We are working across the nation to make sure that there are tens of thousands of vaccination sites throughout the United States. About 90 percent of people have a vaccination site within 5 miles of where they live. We're looking for people to get vaccinated at pharmacies, to get vaccinated again at clinics, at doctor's offices, at hospitals. And we're actually asking schools now to work with their local and state health department to have school clinics, pop-up vaccination clinics, school pop-up vaccination clinics, at least one but maybe many school pop-up vaccination clinics. And so we want local and state health officials, as well as pharmacy program partners to work with school districts to host these clinics. So we're looking in different ways to try to make it more accessible for people to get their safe and effective vaccine.