Concern over crime has reached the highest level in four years amid a rise in homicides and violent crime in major cities, according to a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll. On Monday, Aug. 2 at 1:30pm ET, Washington Post criminal justice reporter Tom Jackman will speak with Baton Rouge police chief Murphy Paul about how his department has responded, his recent meeting with the Biden administration and lessons from the nationwide reckoning over policing.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul

Provided by Baton Rouge Police Department.

Chief Paul began his career with the Baton Rouge Police Department on January 1, 2018, after retiring from the Louisiana State Police as a Deputy Superintendent with more than 26 years in Law Enforcement. He has held management responsibilities in various areas or law enforcement which included the oversight of Gaming Operations, Criminal and Special Investigations as well as the State Fusion Center.

Chief Paul has served on The LA Governor’s Drug Policy Board, the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies (ASCIA), the Regional Counter-Drug Training Academy RCTA and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Executive Board.

Chief Paul earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Loyola University in New Orleans, LA.