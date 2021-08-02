Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul
Provided by Baton Rouge Police Department.
Chief Paul began his career with the Baton Rouge Police Department on January 1, 2018, after retiring from the Louisiana State Police as a Deputy Superintendent with more than 26 years in Law Enforcement. He has held management responsibilities in various areas or law enforcement which included the oversight of Gaming Operations, Criminal and Special Investigations as well as the State Fusion Center.
Chief Paul has served on The LA Governor’s Drug Policy Board, the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies (ASCIA), the Regional Counter-Drug Training Academy RCTA and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Executive Board.
Chief Paul earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Loyola University in New Orleans, LA.