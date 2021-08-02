I believe if you look at what happened here in 2016 and where we are today in 2021, you know, some of the individuals and some of the groups who are protesting against us, some who were marching for reform, are now standing side by side with us at press conferences, are standing side by side when I do press conferences and I ask the community for help to identify those bad actors who are committing crime here. So we have come a long way. That collective healing started. You know, we were the recipients of a grant called Collective Healing through the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and we partnered with local organizations and our higher education institutions, and we began to have those conversations, those uncomfortable conversations about policing here in the City of Baton Rouge. And we have come a long way. I believe that's why when you see what happened in other communities, where there was civil unrest, we didn't have that here in the City of Baton Rouge. Were there citizens who were upset? Absolutely. Were there concerns? Yes. But you know what, we worked with them so they can exercise their rights to march. But we did it in a peaceful way. And we continue to work with those individuals. But there have been no civil unrest here. And we're going to continue to pray that it doesn't happen and that we continue to build down those barriers.