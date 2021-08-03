So, in hospitals, for instance, last year, before we had vaccines, we knew that health care workers had some of the lowest rates of spread of COVID. Why is that? Well, it's because they were wearing full PPE the entire time. They were wearing masks. They were doing the other mitigation measures that we know protect those around us. So, if you're not going to be vaccinated, then I think it's appropriate that we say we're going to test you more. We're going to make you wear a mask, whereas other people won't necessarily have to wear a mask if they're in a place of low transmission. We're going to deny you the ability to come together in some congregate settings. It's not really picking on those individuals. It's saying, look, we have a deadly virus out there, and there are a certain number of tools in our toolkit, and what we can't do is use none of those tools. We've got to use a combination of the tools that make the most sense for the environment and the individual.