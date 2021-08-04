Gloria Estefan
Gloria Estefan is one of the most successful crossover artists in Latin music history. She is a multiple Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, author of two New York Times best-selling children’s books and producer of the Tony-Nominated musical, On Your Feet! . She is considered the most successful Latin crossover artist having sold more than 100 million records worldwide and achieved 38 #1 hits across the Billboard charts. Her many achievements are a testament to her success: an Academy Award-nomination for the song “Music of My Heart”; the Presidential Medal of Freedom; Kennedy Center Honors; a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; Spain’s Gold Medal of Merit in the Fine Arts; and a National Artistic Achievement Award from the U.S. Congress, among many others. She and husband Emilio are set to receive the coveted Gershwin Prize from the Library of Congress for excellence in songwriting and is scheduled to release a new album in 2019.
Emilio Estefan
A multiple Grammy Award winner, Emilio Estefan is a musician, songwriter, record and television producer, best-selling author, filmmaker and cultural ambassador. He has shaped and directed the careers of many musical talents, including Shakira, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, Jon Secada, Jennifer López and many others. He is one of the founding leaders of the Latin Grammy Awards, . Estefan was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame presented him with a lifetime achievement award. He was selected as the second vice chair to the Commission for the National Museum of the American Latino by President Barack Obama, and President George W. Bush appointed him as a member of the President’s Committee of the Arts and Humanities. He is an entrepreneur owning and operating 7 restaurants, 2 hotels and an internationally recognized publishing company. In 2019, along with his wife Gloria, he received the coveted Gershwin Prize by the Library of Congress for excellence in songwriting.