Pat Gelsinger
Provided by representatives with Intel.
Pat Gelsinger is Chief Executive Officer of Intel Corporation and serves on its board of directors. In February 2021, he returned to Intel, the company where he had spent the first 30 years of his career, after serving as CEO of VMware for nine years. Pat began his career at Intel in 1979, where he was appointed the company’s youngest VP and was the architect of the original 486 processor. A few years later he became Intel’s first CTO. Pat holds several degrees in electrical engineering, and eight patents in the areas of VLSI design, computer architecture and communications. He is an IEEE Fellow, and serves as a member of the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee.