MR. GELSINGER: You know, we--you know, as I say inside of the company, Cat, that we believe that we need to bring AI to every aspect of our business, right, and as we think about AI, you know, should I be using the most advanced AI to help us predict wafer yields? Absolutely. Should I use it to help me do more intelligent pricing? Absolutely. Should I be using it to help me manage my supply chain introspections more effectively? Absolutely. Should I be building more capabilities so that the PCs that we build become more AI intuitive for voice prediction, you know, and maybe voice becomes a way to make it more accessible for disabilities? Well, absolutely. Should we be building more capabilities into our cloud offerings so that we're able to do more model training for medical fields or for our autonomous driving? You know, and just going through a few of those examples, you see that it's affecting not just how we work but also every aspect of the products that we build, and we see this across essentially every industry. Which industries should be using AI to do better customer support or to do better targeted supply chain and advertising? It's literally across everything that we do that we see the intelligence of AI becoming meaningful.