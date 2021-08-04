MR. BULLARD: Well, what I've been concerned about is the risk management here. I actually think as far as just sitting here today, I think we're in great shape as a committee and as for U.S. monetary policy, but how is this going to play out over the next year and, you know, we're all counting inflation coming back down. But what if it doesn't? We're susceptible to, let's say, an additional inflationary impulse that we can't imagine right now, and we might get more inflation in 2022 than we bargained for. And, in that situation, the committee would actually have to try to put downward pressure on inflation, and that's the situation that we're not prepared for because actually putting downward pressure on inflation would mean that we're not purchasing assets and that the policy rate is well off the zero--the near-zero rate that we have right now. So we're not really in a situation where we're close to that.