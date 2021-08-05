Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. joined Visa in December 2016 as chief executive officer and was elected chairman of the board in April 2019. Mr. Kelly spent the majority of his career at American Express where he worked from 1987 to 2010. Over those 23 years, he held several senior positions, including serving as president from July 2007 to April 2010. Immediately prior to Visa, Mr. Kelly was president and chief executive officer at Intersection, a technology and digital media company which is an Alphabet-backed private company based in New York City. Mr. Kelly was a management advisor to TowerBrook Capital Partners, L.P. in 2015, while simultaneously serving as chair of Pope Francis’ visit to New York City. From April 2011 to August 2014, Mr. Kelly was the president and chief executive officer of the 2014 NY/NJ Super Bowl Host Company, the entity created to raise funds for and host Super Bowl XLVIII. Prior to joining American Express, Mr. Kelly was the head of information systems at the White House from 1985 to 1987. Mr. Kelly also held various positions in information systems and financial planning at PepsiCo Inc. from 1981 to 1985. Mr. Kelly currently serves on the board of directors of Visa and Catalyst, as well as several entities in the Archdiocese of New York. He is chairman of the board of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. He is also a trustee of New York Presbyterian Hospital and Boston College. Mr. Kelly holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer and Information Science and a Master of Business Administration degree from Iona College.