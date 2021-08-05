But that government itself, I mean, they need to--it would be great if they made things better for the people, because I know that I was on the movie with Andy Garcia and we just wrapped last night, and we were hearing about a fish market in Cuba that all of a sudden, it had everything, and they opened it up to the people. They had lobster, they had fish, where a week before the people had nothing, and then all of a sudden, they’re trying to, you know, placate them with little bits of things like this food. Where was it a week before? You know, the government--that government has had the biggest blockade on its people. They’ve created second-class citizens out of their own citizens. They can’t go into the hotels. They’re not allowed to enjoy the things that tourists can enjoy. They don’t have--their pharmacies have no medicines, whereas the tourist ones have medicine. Tourist shops are packed with goods. They get paid in Cuban pesos or whatever the currency is, yet the things are being sold for dollars. If they exchange dollars that gets sent, they get--they get pesos in return, but they’d have to pay dollars for the goods. So it’s--I don’t know if anything would be salvageable from that government at all. We certainly don’t want a worse situation for the Cuban people. They’ve gone through hell the past 62 years, and it’s just getting worse.