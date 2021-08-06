John Mack got fascinated with this and started to meet some of the people who were making these claims and started to work with them. He started to work with them professionally. They started to want to see him in order to work through what they felt is this very traumatic experience. And over the course of talking with them, he became more and more convinced, as he said privately but also publicly, being more and more convinced that he couldn't just simply dismiss this all as confabulation, as the ravings of people who have either fevered imaginations or were mentally ill. He never quite got around to the point of just full-throatedly saying, I think these people must be believed. They are having actual physical experiences with aliens, though he at times goes in that direction. But what he wanted to make an argument for was this idea that they were having an experience that he considered to be genuine, that something really was going on, here, that it was something that defied standard scientific and medical explanation. And so, he became a very vocal advocate for their perspective throughout the '90s.