A very warm welcome to you both.
MR. EGHIGIAN: Hi, delighted to be here.
MR. MONROE: Nice to be here.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Thank you for joining us.
Mark, if I can start with you, you've produced movies on the Beatles, the BGs, Pavarotti, Before the Flood with Leonardo di Caprio. So, why UFOs?
MR. MONROE: Well, this project really came about through Bad Robot, my partners, and Showtime. A great producer, Glen Zipper, with Zipper Brothers, they got together and talked about how much this topic has come to infuse and dominate a lot of our talk in the culture.
And so, they had an idea to really dive into this article that came out in 2017, a story that was covered by The Washington Post and the New York Times, Politico, and a lot of really--institutions in terms of credibility and the way news is reported. And suddenly, you're seeing UFOs in these publications. And so, they really wanted to examine why and what is happening here in our culture to bring UFOs to the fore.
So, I'm always attracted to stories that have mystery, whether it's a music doc or an environmental piece, and characters who are committed. And the UFO topic, that's what you find: commitment, obsession, and a mystery that doesn't ever seem to ever go away.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Greg, I watched episode four earlier this week, and talk about somebody committed. You were interested from your early years in this phenomenon, but could you talk to me now a little bit as a historian about the interest you had developing the background of this history, and why it's important, you believe, to see this in a historical context.
MR. EGHIGIAN: Yeah, sure. Oh, like so many people who've been gotten interested in UFOs over the years, my interest really sprouted in my youth. I was fascinated with UFOs. I could not stop reading books about UFOs and people who said they had been contacted by aliens or been kidnapped by aliens. I was always quite mesmerized by the subject matter, for a lot of the reasons that Mark just outlined.
But I will say that other interests occupied my time and energies over the years and but several years ago, I became really struck by this topic again and I started diving into it a little more, and I started to realize something I thought was really quite shocking, and that was to find out that no academic historian had ever written a book on the subject of UFOs since 1975. And so, that made me think there's something to this, right? There's something actually to look into this. So, what I think is interesting about UFOs from a historical standpoint, right, is that what we historians bring to any topic is an interest in understanding how things became the way they are. Why are they looking like and playing out in the way they're playing out?
And it strikes me that one of the things you come to realize very quickly about UFOs is, first of all, UFOs haven't just made news. There have always been people, boosters, champions, who have helped make them make news. The second thing that you start to realize--and related to this is UFOs don't just appear and, more importantly, disappear. You have always had people in groups who have been very interested in making sense of and interpreting those appearances and disappearances.
And so, from my standpoint and as a historian that over time what we see is you really can't divorce the speculation about UFOs from the sightings, from the reports about UFOs.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, that brings to me a question again for you, Mark, about bringing credibility to this investigation in your moviemaking. How did you go about that? How do you do the sort of storytelling that's also an investigation?
MR. MONROE: Well, really, it's going to the source. I think a main feature or focus of this docuseries, really, is to dive behind the headlines and to look deeply at that one article.
You know, really, prior to 2017, there was not a lot of recent credibility in terms of UFOs, largely because the government had stopped looking at them, and it was left to the private sector and smaller UFO organizations--UFOlogists, they call them or people who had witnessed things going to conventions. That's really where the story was living, in The National Enquirer, right, in tabloid-style magazines. So, when The New York Times reports that the government actually has been looking at UFOs, they just haven't been telling us about it, that suddenly changes the story dynamic completely. And so, we went immediately to the people who wrote the article, as well as kind of trying to get to the stories behind the article, where it came from, why the story was being reported now. And I think that's--you know, where we found characters, as Greg suggests, you know, are carrying the torch here to try to get the public to look, advocating, in a sense, to try to make the story line credible. And after all, if the government thinks it's worth looking into, maybe we should be, as well.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: One of the very compelling characters in episode four is this Harvard Psychiatrist, John Mack.
And Greg, maybe you can talk to us about the conclusions he reached and actually how he reached those conclusions about whether people were truly witnessing these close encounters.
MR. EGHIGIAN: Right. So, John Mack was a quite renowned, quite well-respected psychiatrist at Harvard University, professor of psychiatry. He actually came to the subject fairly late, relatively speaking, in the sense that he hadn't--from my understanding, had any kind of particular interest in UFOs or stories about people contacting or meeting aliens.
But at some point, around the early '90s, he had started to reach out and talk to and engage with a number of people, in particular the artist Budd Hopkins who had been, for some time, dating back to the early '80s, been chatting with people who had said that they had not only seen UFOs but they had, in fact, had encounters with the occupants of these vessels and that these aliens, these extraterrestrials, were kidnapping them, were abducting them. And this is the '80s and '90s are really this heyday of this phenomenon that we all associate with the term alien abduction.
John Mack got fascinated with this and started to meet some of the people who were making these claims and started to work with them. He started to work with them professionally. They started to want to see him in order to work through what they felt is this very traumatic experience. And over the course of talking with them, he became more and more convinced, as he said privately but also publicly, being more and more convinced that he couldn't just simply dismiss this all as confabulation, as the ravings of people who have either fevered imaginations or were mentally ill. He never quite got around to the point of just full-throatedly saying, I think these people must be believed. They are having actual physical experiences with aliens, though he at times goes in that direction. But what he wanted to make an argument for was this idea that they were having an experience that he considered to be genuine, that something really was going on, here, that it was something that defied standard scientific and medical explanation. And so, he became a very vocal advocate for their perspective throughout the '90s.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: And Mark, you choose to tell this story with sort of spooky lighting and great yawning libraries in the background, and certainly a kind of ghost story atmosphere. Why?
MR. MONROE: Well, there's two--there's a couple reasons why I turned to Mack, which is I think one of the--you know, almost kind of reveal in terms of the series. We, as a culture, have been kind of obsessed with these things that are flying around our air spaces, these scientific-looking things, we see them on the radar footage. That's really what the story was about in 2017. And what I find fascinating about Mack is that really--that challenges your notion of belief. It's one thing to think there's something in the sky and I can't explain it, I don't know what it is; and it's another to take kind of a larger step towards these stories of encounters, right, of actual physical encounters in which the people John Mack talked to, one of the defining characteristics of them was that they were eminently normal. They were not looking for publicity. They were not running to The National Enquirer to tell their story. And so, I found that fascinating.
The other thing about Mack which I do think has a haunting kind of aspect to is it's remotely kind of connected to this 2017 story. Ralph Blumenthal, one of the authors of the 2017 story, prior to many years earlier in the '90s, early 2000s, I think, he had stumbled across a book by John Mack and was so taken by it as an investigative journalist, he thought this guy would make a great story. So, he started to reach out to find him, and he died suddenly before he could get to him. And he died in a, you know, somewhat strange manner, at least he was run down in London and, by all accounts, he just looked the wrong way. You know, traffic is going in the opposite direction. He's an American man and he simply looked the wrong way, but much was made of the fact that he was suddenly taken in the midst of all of this talk about UFOs and abductions, and I found that fascinating and Ralph obviously did because he went on, many years later to write the definitive book on John Mack. So, here's a guy, an investigative journalist that was connected to both stories.
And the third thing I love about the Mack story is, much like The New York Times, when a Harvard Psychiatrist says we should look at this, it adds instant credibility. It's like the whole thing happened again in 2017 when The Post and the Times and Politico and these other organizations picked up this story. That's what happened with Mack. You know, prior to that, it was all about alien autopsies and Fox News channel kind of crazy stories in The National Enquirer. And Mack made the academic world sit up and go, what's going on here? And so, I loved that aspect of credibility being kind of put onto this subject.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, there's no doubt about the interest in this topic. We've had a huge number of reader questions, and I'd love to ask you each one of them. I think they're going to come up on the screen, but the first one I have is for you, Greg, and it's from Taylor Messenger in the Virgin Islands, and the question is: "Do you feel that UFO lore in cinema detracts from the reality of the subject? Does it make it easier or harder for serious discussions to occur?"
MR. EGHIGIAN: Yeah, that's a--that is a great question because, again, as I said before about speculation, film, literature, they played an enormous role in how we have come to conceive of aliens, of extraterrestrial worlds, of spaceships and things like that.
There's no question that in many ways it's muddied the waters and it becomes very difficult to tease out what represents science fiction, what represents science fact, particularly in this murky world, right, where all we ever get, we seemingly get, are stories from people who--that are very compelling but don't provide us with maybe enough information or enough photographic evidence or anything like that to confirm what they're saying, or we have vague, grainy images. So, it's very easy for these other kinds of sources, these other things like film to sort of become our kind of default setting. We turn to them for sort of an easy answer to maybe imagining certain things.
The other thing is I do think what's historically interesting in this regard, which is why I think it's such a good question to sort of think about is, if you take a look at something like the 1950s, for instance, 1950s films about aliens, right, were overwhelmingly, with very few exceptions, were overwhelmingly about alien invasions, aliens coming to take over. Aliens are these horrible beings who want to conquer the world, right.
But what's interesting is that in reality, at the time, most of the people who were claiming in the 1950s that they were having encounters with aliens, were in fact telling a very, very different story. Their story was about very benevolent aliens who were very kind and gentle, were here to help us sort of extricate ourselves from the menace of the Cold War and nuclear holocaust. And so, what's interesting is there's this kind of, at times, disconnect between things like cinema and things like the realities on the ground.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, I'd like to turn to a question for you, Mark, and this one comes from Ryan Sprague in New York, I believe. The question is:
"What was the most revelatory moment in filming the series that made you question what you knew about UFOs?"
MR. MONROE: Wow.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Big one.
MR. MONROE: I think probably the stories from--hearing personal stories about this topic is really affecting to me. So, it's one thing, I guess, to see the radar images of what they call the Tic Tac crafts, the Tic Tac videos, these smallish objects that are caught by military cameras, Navy airship cameras and radar on ships.
But hearing firsthand from, you know, Kevin Day--hearing the story how it affected his life, and just thinking, here's a guy who had gone through the military, had been trained and was at the top of his class, clearly, to be in the position he was in, to see things on radar to interpret radar, to use his training to determine what is going on, and he was emotionally changed by the incident. And you know, I wish I could tell you, oh, I discovered through doing this that piece of a craft exists in this building or that and they're doing these things, whatever, that's not possible to know, really, from our position. It's really hard but seeing someone who seemed to be on one lifepath trajectory and that being changed by this event, that's revelatory to me. And I think you see that again and again.
And that's why people--you know, I don't think anyone sets out to be a UFO journalist or UFO Ufologist. They--something happens to them, right? And it becomes something that takes over their lives. They can't not do it or not follow it. It's not possible for them. And I think that's what's revelatory for me.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, let me follow up with another question. The government, in late June, released this report. Mark, what's your thinking about what the government knows and what we're not being told?
MR. MONROE: Well, certainly I would think we're not being told a lot if all that has happened over the course of even this last stretch of time in which the government says that they were investigating and looking into these instances, and all we get are nine pages of incredibly inconclusive material, I would think that there's more to be known.
So, in a way, it felt like they were kind of kicking the can down the road, and I think that's what you see happen again and again. So, you know, I do think though we're in a new world in the sense that, with the government saying we have been paying attention to this, you also have elected officials saying we should be paying attention to this. And I think when you have more incidents--if another incident happens in the future that's captured with better quality cameras or interrupts some sort of defensive exercise, I think you're going to have more attention to it and more demand to find out what is known, what is being hidden from view, right?
So, it's baby steps, you know? It's hard to move forward on that front.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Greg, it was only a nine-page report. Just briefly, was it anticlimactic or a gamechanger?
MR. EGHIGIAN: I don't see it as a gamechanger, per se. I think it does add a few more things to sort of the discussion. I think the admission that these are--the vast majority of sightings were, in fact, real objects, and I think the admission that perhaps the military has a bit of a problem on its hands in terms of a kind of culture of ridicule surrounding discussing the subject within at least military and intelligence circles.
I think those were actually fairly important admissions from my standpoint, from a historical standpoint. But I do think that we are still, as Mark said, the can got kicked down the road. We're still living in a sort of atmosphere of ambiguity. So, everything's still on the table, and I think all it means now is there's going to be more wait-and-see and more and more people are going to sort of have to chime in.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, let's see a short clip from your show in which we'll hear from you, Greg, and also see a reporter and one of the experts from the series.
[Video plays]
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, just to follow-up on that, Greg, are these mysteries that can be solved?
MR. EGHIGIAN: I think a great deal of it will involve mysteries that will simply be perpetual, that there are large questions--and I mean, this is also the nature of this phenomenon, right?
I mean, UFOs, that term, that very vague, impenetrable term, that seems to mean nothing and everything, it refers to really black boxes, things that, as I said, we never get a good glance at, we never quite understand. Is it an "it"? Is it a "they"? Is it some "thing"? It's always been and, I think, will be shrouded in deep ideas and notions of mystery.
And therefore, people will impart to it a significance that oftentimes goes much farther than just sort of material culture and material questions. That said, there are, in fact, and will be cases and instances and have been where what we have on our plate is really something that needs to be investigated, that simply means we need to get to the bottom of it. And you can largely get to the bottom of it, right? So, I think the reality that we have to live with and that UFOs have, in a sense, shown us, is the need to, in fact, live in a world where there is ambiguity and ambivalences and that can be, I think, troubling for some people.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, Mark, do you have any explanation or hunch for why so many Americans report sightings, more than any other nation in the world, I think?
MR. MONROE: I don't. I'm going to lay it on the line and say I don't have an explanation for that. I think maybe our curiosity is--about this particular topic is at a higher level than maybe a lot of other places. I think that might be one reason.
But you know, I would like to add to what Greg said earlier about the ridicule. I hope that even though the can has been kicked down the road, I think the one thing the government report and the government's admission that they have been looking into this, and this is something that needs to be looked into will prevent some of the ridicule of the past.
Imagine if this was not a laughing matter for all these years. Maybe we would know more, now. Maybe more people who have seen things or had things happen to them would step up. Maybe our military--you know, we still have people in the military who have seen things, strange things, who have not gone on the record. We know this, because they're afraid of the repercussions. So, what I hope happens in the wake of the government's admission as well as I certainly hope this series helps is maybe stop or slow down on the ridicule.
Yes, a lot of it is bunk. We have people in our film say 95 percent of this stuff can probably be easily explained, but there is a percentage, a small percentage, that's really hard to explain. And I think laughing at it is not maybe helping.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right. So, Greg, you're a historian, but look ahead for me. What's next? Is it time for the U.S. and Russia and China and maybe the UK to get together and say we're not responsible for all these strange flying objects? We should be investigating together.
MR. EGHIGIAN: Well, I think we're starting to see the first indications of something that I do think are, from my perspective, really, really positive, and that is the beginnings of civilian scientific concerted efforts and investigations of the phenomenon.
So, we just heard recently about this new project coming out of Harvard, the Galileo project, that among other things is a search for extraterrestrial intelligence beyond our solar system project, but it also will involve, supposedly at least, an effort aimed at trying to get to the bottom of certain kinds of unidentified aerial phenomenon within earth's atmosphere and at least orbiting earth.
What I've heard from scientific colleagues of mine who believe that the subject warrants more serious attention on the part of academia, what they've been looking for is an opportunity for scientists, for academicians to get involved in this in a way that won't rely on the military. And I think the reason for that are things that Mark alluded to earlier. The military, I think, for some very good reasons and the intelligence community for very good reasons, can be quite secretive, right, about the data and the information they have.
So, I think now we are at the next step where I think we're beginning to see some movement with regard to now opening up the investigation of this phenomenon in a way, scientifically, academically, with all the rigor that comes with that, and I think that's a positive thing.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, Mark, Bill Nelson of NASA administration, said not very long ago that we should be communicating. I think we're listening as we've been talking about. Is that your belief? Should we be reaching out to potential intelligent life beyond our own solar system?
MR. MONROE: Well, I mean, that's one of the things we've done in the past, right, sent satellites into space with emitting sounds and hoping that someone hears on the other side.
You know, I think that the notion that we're alone seems, from where I sit, quite silly. I mean, you look at how vast our universe is and you wonder how can we not have--be sharing it in some way, shape, or form. So, you know, I think we stay the course. If you think a hundred years ago we just learned how to fly a plane and now we're remotely flying planes on Mars--or helicopters on Mars, we got to keep trying to answer these big questions about, are we here alone or are we not? What is the meaning? Why? Why are we here? That's all wrapped up in this topic.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, we have this very growing notion that we're probably not alone. At the same time, and maybe we can finish with you, Greg, we have very little time left, if the pandemic has taught us anything it is that people are willing to believe in conspiracy theories and dismiss science. Has that realization changed your thinking at all in the past year-and-a-half, about how to understand people's belief systems and what to make of UFOs?
MR. EGHIGIAN: In some ways, I think it has. I mean, I think there's no question that the whole UFO topic has, over the decades, found itself enmeshed in conspiracy theories and all sorts of rather spurious ideas about nefarious parties both on earth and outside of earth, working their machinations to try to undermine our way of life. And that has always played a role within the UFO world.
But it's also very clear that many, many people--I'd go so far as to say maybe in the vast majority of people who I've come to know involved in the UFO world are not of that ilk. They do not view the world that way, and they actually have great respect for science and medicine. So, I think there is a lot of space and a lot of room here in this world and in this--when discussing this topic to in fact get grounded very firmly in science and medicine while also simultaneously asking what I think need to be tough questions about scientific authority and medical authority.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Greg Eghigian and Mark Monroe, thank you so much for joining me. It was a fascinating discussion.
MR. EGHIGIAN: Pleasure. Thanks very much.
MR. MONROE: Thank you so much for having us.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, I'm sorry we didn't have time for more.
As always, I'm Frances Stead Sellers. Thank you for joining me.
