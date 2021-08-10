DR. MOORE: Well, thank you for having me. Good to be with you.
MS. SELLERS: Well, it’s great to have you. We’re living in challenging times, and I wanted to start by asking you about vaccine hesitancy among White evangelicals, where I believe about a quarter say they’re hesitant and won’t get the vaccine. Can you tell me what’s fueling that hesitance?
DR. MOORE: Well, I think there are a lot of people in the secular world who assume that the hesitancy is coming from theological distinctives to evangelical Christianity. And there are some people who will say things along the lines of God will protect me, I don’t need a vaccine. Mostly, though, that’s in the prosperity gospel health and wealth form of Pentecostalism, in my experience. Much more so what’s going on in your typical evangelical church is the same thing that you will find in some other sectors of American life, which is sorting through misinformation, trying to figure out what’s true and what’s false. And I hear from pastors often who are saying I’m trying to encourage my people to be vaccinated, showing them all the things that we can do together if we are. But there’s a great deal of misinformation that comes through on social media feeds, and sometimes cable news networks, and that simply has much more time in the week than an hour or two hours on Sunday.
MS. SELLERS: Pastors also have a very powerful voice. Is it incumbent on them, in your view, to encourage their congregants to get vaccinated?
DR. MOORE: Yes, and I think they are. I think there are many people who assume that pastors are the problem, and that’s not what I’m finding. I’m finding pastors actually on the frontlines in their communities, encouraging their people to be vaccinated but also ministering to people when they’re sick in their community. So it’s not pastors. I think instead it’s the sort of conspiracy theorizing that comes across social media, along with just a sense of uncertainty. I don’t encounter many people in evangelical life, at least who are churchgoers, who are anti-vaxxers. But I do encounter a lot who are--who are just wondering what--who do I trust, and what do I believe. And so sometimes that takes a long time.
MS. SELLERS: So are there stronger messages that politicians and health officials could be giving to reach these groups who are remaining uncertain?
DR. MOORE: I don’t know what they could be, because I think that almost every form of communication has been tried and is continuing to be tried. And one of the things I think that is moving the needle a little bit more than anything else is the experience of seeing great suffering. Sadly, many people are seeing people that believed themselves to be invulnerable getting sick or dying, and there’s a great deal of concern about that. So that, I think, is having more of a motivating factor than even all of the public service announcements and information that we can give.
MS. SELLERS: You’ve said several times, you’ve mentioned misinformation. And I’m curious about how the church is responding to the spread of QAnon and other conspiracy theories. What’s the role here of the church, in your view?
DR. MOORE: Well, it’s not so much QAnon as a formal movement. Very rarely do I hear people who will say I’m a supporter of QAnon. But often they will pick up conspiracy theories that are being spread by QAnon and similar groups, and don’t even know where this is coming from. And this is a great concern not only to pastors, but one of the things that I find myself dealing with often now are young evangelicals who are saying help me know how to--how to talk to my parents. They might say that their parents have become involved in some of these conspiracy theories, and they’re worried about them and want to know how to connect with them. Well, that’s a--that’s almost the mirror image of the conversations I would have been having 10 years ago when parents would be saying help me to know how to talk and connect with my children. So that’s of great concern, and it seems only--that the possibilities are only that it could get worse. So we need to be ready for this.
MS. SELLERS: So that makes me think back to January the 6th and the fact that some of those people raiding the Capitol building said they were doing--they were answering the call of God. What do you make of that? How should we be responding to that?
DR. MOORE: Well, I think I was as angry as I’ve ever been when I watched the insurrection against our country, our Capitol building with some signs using Christian symbols and Christian language, "Jesus Saves," and so forth. Which is, of course, completely contrary to the message of scripture, to the message of the gospel. This was violent and evil. And one of the things that’s necessary is for evangelical Christian people who believe as I do that the gospel is good news, that a person can be born again and can experience the grace of God, is to reclaim that good news from those who would seek to use it. And that’s not only the case in the United States. We can see across Europe, for instance, groups that are taking Christian imagery, of crosses or Christianity as Western civilization and defining the two as the same and seeking to use that. And that’s always been a temptation, because if any group or power can claim God, or claim the authority of Jesus Christ, then that authority can be seen as unquestionable. But as Christians, we have to be the people who understand that God has revealed himself in scripture and does not allow himself to be made into a means to an end for any purpose.
MS. SELLERS: So I know that you have said you’ve been targeted by some extremists. How big a threat is this kind of Christian nationalism you’re talking about now?
DR. MOORE: Well, I think that there is a global threat of sometimes violent groups that will take on Christian imagery. I think there’s a much bigger threat to the impulse behind it, which is to find Christianity or some other religion as something useful in order to mobilize people or to carry out certain ideologies. And I think that’s dangerous in two ways. It’s dangerous to all of us as citizens and as people and as neighbors, but it also is dangerous to the witness of the Christian church. Jesus just does not allow himself to be joined together with any idol. And so we have to be very clear about what the gospel is and what the gospel is not, because I see a reaction to all of this, often of a kind of cynicism if people believe that what they’re hearing in these sorts of movements is coming from Jesus himself, then they’re disillusioned. Now if people are disillusioned with Christ or with the gospel because they don’t want to follow Christ, that’s sad but it’s not surprising. But when people hear what they believe is coming out of the mouth of Jesus--violent or ethnic idolatries or political power--then that’s a message of misrepresenting Christ himself. And that’s very serious for me.
MS. SELLERS: And how are churches responding to this? I mean, that’s--what you say is clearly so serious, but how are churches managing and pushing back?
DR. MOORE: Well, I see two things happening. One of the things is that I see pastors who often are exhausted. And it’s not just because of this sort of thing and because of the social media ecosystem that we live in right now, but after a year of COVID, having to make decisions about whether or not to open and when not to be open and how to deal with controversies about masks and vaccines and so forth, there’s a great deal of exhaustion among some pastors. And that concerns me. I think we need congregations to love and to support their pastors in this time.
But the second thing is, I think that there’s a sense of renewal taking place. I see congregations and movements that are reconnecting to each other in new ways, reconnecting to their communities, grounding themselves again in the gospel first. And so that’s a sign of life and of encouragement.
MS. SELLERS: I have a big question. I probably should have asked it earlier, but how do you define evangelical at this point? What does it mean? How does it separate itself from other Christian denominations? And is that change--that term changing at the moment? And I’m sorry to ask a big question and hope you can answer it briefly.
DR. MOORE: Well, Evangelical Christianity is rooted in the evangel, which is the good news of the gospel that God is reconciling the world to himself through the blood of Christ and that anyone can stand righteous before God found in Christ, with an emphasis on the authority of the Bible, on Christian orthodoxy. It’s a renewal movement, a revival movement within the larger body of Christ.
There are some people who don’t want to use the word evangelical anymore because of the way that it’s been used politically and culturally and in other ways, and I understand that. I wrote a piece in The Washington Post in 2016 saying that I found myself reluctant to call myself an evangelical at the time. But I’ve come to conclude that there is not a word that better defines what it means to be people anchored to the authority of scripture and to the good news of the gospel. And so our--really our charge is not to abandon the word or to fight over the word but to represent something different that’s rooted in the best traditions of evangelical Christianity.
MS. SELLERS: So in preparing for this discussion, I heard from some people who equated evangelical with anti-LGBTQ movements, saying it diminished the role of women and was basically a pro-Trump movement. How do you respond to those kinds of broad allegations?
DR. MOORE: Well, I think what we have to recognize is evangelical Christianity as a theology and as a practice, which means seeing the way that people live and think and act together in local congregations.
In terms of the understanding of evangelicalism as a political movement, this is something that has--that has caused a great deal of lamentation really across many sectors of evangelicalism, both internally and externally. And I find great frustration often in talking to people in the outside world who assume that evangelicalism is simply a political caucus, that people are organizing themselves together politically and that’s what evangelicalism is. I don’t blame the outside world for that because we often see evangelicalism presented to the world that way. But that’s--this is not a political movement, although there are sometimes political implications to the things that we believe.
MS. SELLERS: Is it the media that’s causing this, what you’re describing as a misperception?
DR. MOORE: I don’t know that it’s the media. I think that part of it is the cultural ecosystem in which we live in which politics seems to be the most important thing about life, which is why we see politically obsessed people arguing back and forth on Facebook as though they were video gaming. I think that’s part of it. And I think part of it is the fact that there have been some high-profile sectors of evangelicalism that have sought political influence and closeness to political power. And then I think the media does tend to--tend to notice evangelicalism in terms of things that the media already finds of interest, which would include politics.
MS. SELLERS: So the fastest group, I think, of evangelicals in this country are Latinos. And how do you, looking ahead, think that will shape the country’s cultural, religious, and political landscape?
DR. MOORE: Well, I find not only with Latino evangelicals but with various immigrant groups, that one of the great sources of life and vitality in evangelicalism right now is coming through often first- or second-generation Americans. When I go onto a college campus and speak to a campus ministry, often the leaders of that group are people who were not born in America and who have parents anywhere else around the world. And I think one of the important things about that is a connection of the American church to the global church. After all, evangelical Christianity is not an American movement. It’s--the kingdom of God is not anchored to America. The kingdom of God is global, and indeed more than global, connected to the body of Christ across the generations in heaven and on earth, most of whom or the vast majority of whom are not American and have never spoken English. And so I think we need that connection with the broader body of Christ. And many immigrant communities within American evangelicalism are helping that.
MS. SELLERS: So earlier you mentioned the notion of younger people coming to you and asking how to talk to their parents. We’ve also seen evidence of younger people losing confidence in the church over issues like climate change and LGBTQ issues. How does the church stay culturally relevant and make sure those younger people are on board with its teachings?
DR. MOORE: Well, what I find--I don’t find as much younger people right now who are walking away from evangelical Christianity because they don’t believe the things that we believe, or that they think that we believe too much. I mean, that’s always the case to some degree. What’s alarming to me is not that someone would say, well, we can’t accept these hard teachings of the Bible and so we’re walking away. What concerns me is when I see younger people looking at, for instance, scandals and coverups taking place within all institutions but within churches as well, and concluding that the church itself does not believe what the church teaches. That, I think, is a crisis.
And so I think we have to be the people who don’t adjust our message to the culture, but neither should we be the sort of people who are fearful and panicked. I mean, after all, we ought to have the confidence of people who are carrying forward a message that’s been handed down from Jesus with the power of the Holy Spirit, and that brings, I think, a sense of kindness in the way that we relate to the outside world.
MS. SELLERS: So you recently resigned from the Southern Baptist Convention, and you did so over the very kinds of issues you’re talking about now, what you allege was covering up scandals, particularly over sexual abuse. Could you talk briefly about that--your decision to resign and-–
DR. MOORE: Well, I think the decision was more about how best to carry out the calling that I think God has put on my life since I walked down the aisle at a Mississippi Baptist church as a teenager and committed to carry out my life in ministry, what would be the best way to do that. And it’s very concerning for me when I look around, as someone who had a crisis of faith as a teenager and started to wonder is Christianity really just a means to an end. And I came through that crisis of faith because of voices such as the writings of C.S. Lewis and others. And I’m concerned that there are others who are looking at that. In a time when institutions are often not trusted--not just because of the cultural moment but because in many cases those institutions have failed--we can do without some institutions, but we cannot do without the church of Jesus Christ, in my view. So that’s going to require some new ways of connecting and being together.
MS. SELLERS: So one last question. I really do want to look ahead. You have this new platform at Christianity Today. Tell us about your goals in this new mode of communication that you’ve taken on.
DR. MOORE: Well, I think two things. One of those things would be content in providing people with a theology and a Christian witness that can help us to understand the cultural moment around us right now. And the second would be bringing people together, community, finding ways of convening not just evangelical leaders but grassroots evangelicals who really do want to put the kingdom of God first, who really do want to love God and love neighbor, and who don’t want to see the gospel used as a means to an end. I think there’s a great movement of such evangelicals right now.
MS. SELLERS: Dr. Russell Moore, we look forward to reading more from you in Christianity Today. Thank you so much for joining us at Washington Post Live.
DR. MOORE: Thank you for having me.
MS. SELLERS: I’m sorry we didn’t have a longer conversation there. It was fascinating.
