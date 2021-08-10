DR. MOORE: Well, I think I was as angry as I’ve ever been when I watched the insurrection against our country, our Capitol building with some signs using Christian symbols and Christian language, "Jesus Saves," and so forth. Which is, of course, completely contrary to the message of scripture, to the message of the gospel. This was violent and evil. And one of the things that’s necessary is for evangelical Christian people who believe as I do that the gospel is good news, that a person can be born again and can experience the grace of God, is to reclaim that good news from those who would seek to use it. And that’s not only the case in the United States. We can see across Europe, for instance, groups that are taking Christian imagery, of crosses or Christianity as Western civilization and defining the two as the same and seeking to use that. And that’s always been a temptation, because if any group or power can claim God, or claim the authority of Jesus Christ, then that authority can be seen as unquestionable. But as Christians, we have to be the people who understand that God has revealed himself in scripture and does not allow himself to be made into a means to an end for any purpose.