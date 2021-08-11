Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison
Provided by the Baltimore Police Department.
Michael Harrison has served as the Baltimore Police Department’s Commissioner since March 2019. Commissioner Harrison previously served in the New Orleans Police Department for 28 years and was appointed to serve as its Superintendent in 2014. He has considerable experience in navigating these two cities’ police agencies while operating under federal consent decrees. Commissioner Harrison has served as President of the Police Executive Research Forum Board of Directors since 2019, and a past board member of the Major Cities Chiefs Association. He earned a Bachelor’s in criminal justice from the University of Phoenix and a Masters of Criminal Justice from Loyola University New Orleans. He also graduated of the Senior Management Institute for Police, Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command and the FBI National Executive Institute.