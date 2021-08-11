MS. LONG: But would your preference be to have masks back in the way that Washington, D.C. is requiring it across the country? MR. NICCOL: You know, my preference would be everybody gets vaccinated and we move on. You know, that would be the ideal scenario, here. And I know people have to get to a certain level of comfort in order to step forward, I guess, and get the vaccine, but I think it continues to prove that the vaccine is effective. You know, it's definitely got less risk than getting COVID, based on everything I'm reading and the people I get to talk to. I'm not an expert in it, but I try to be very well informed.