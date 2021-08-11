COMMISSIONER HARRISON: It has worked in many places. I've seen it work personally in New Orleans. It's something we use here now and will continue to use even in this new violence prevention plan. So it's--we have to have people with street credibility to be able to diffuse those conflicts you heard me talk about moments earlier. And so it's very effective, and it's an application that we're going to continue to use even to scale up across the entire city. While we've had two members who were violence interrupters shot and killed recently--you know, our hearts and prayers and thoughts go out to them--but we want to make sure that not only can we keep them safe but that we can use a program like this, which has been successful in so many cities in reducing their murder rates--by using this approach, this comprehensive approach, we want to make sure not only do we keep them safe but we can diffuse conflicts to protect other people who are at high risk of either being a victim of a shooting or murder or the perpetrator of a shooting or murder.