MS. GIVHAN: Jamila, I thought I would start with you with the simple question of, you know, Mr. Ailey has been--has not been with us now for well over 30 years. Why did you decide that now is the time to look at his legacy?
MS. WIGNOT: You know, I think that it's always the time to look at Mr. Ailey's legacy. The themes he--you know, his dance works deal with, his life story, I think, is evergreen and timeless, but it happened that when we started the film in 2017, the country was undergoing some interesting dilemmas, and I think the kind of vision and voice that he had is particularly important to be paying attention to right now.
MS. GIVHAN: We just saw an image of him in his younger years, and when he started the company, one of the things that he says in the film is that it's a universal company, even though it is speaking from a Black experience. I was hoping that you could talk a little bit about how important that positioning of the company was in the stories that he wanted to tell through dance.
MS. WIGNOT: You know, I think it's a fascinating way of thinking about what we decide the standard, the standard-bearer of human stories are. I think when he founded the company in 1958 and as the company grew and evolved, you know, it was obviously working against the idea of who should be on the stages of the world, what kinds of bodies should be on the stages of the world, and what kinds of stories best--or settings were best for these universal human experiences.
But I think, just as you said, it's rooted in a very specific tradition, and I think when we're talking about this, we're talking about his pieces like "Blues Suite," like "Revelations." They're rooted in every specific tradition, but the kind of experiences and sort of narrative that's embodied in those things are fundamentally human. It's stories of anguish. It's stories of struggle.
You know, I think about the duet, "Fix Me, Jesus." You know, it's a woman sort of grappling with a kind of anguish and need for some kind of support. So I think at the root of it--and, you know, his dances were getting at something very essential, and I think that's why audiences respond to them so much. And what I think is powerful is he's so ahead of the curve in that in 1958 saying, "No. You can come into this theater, and you can live inside of my experience. And then you can find yourself in this experience."
You know, often it's the people of color or people on the margins. We are the ones sort of having to embody other realities and find our way to the universal meaning, and he's kind of inverting that in a very powerful way. But I think that's why the dance works remain so beloved.
MS. GIVHAN: Yeah. I've always been struck by the fact that the company was called "American Dance Company" as opposed to "African American Dance Company."
Sylvia, I would love to bring you into this because, I mean, you had the experience of working alongside dancers like Ailey and Dudley Williams and Judith Jamison. What was that experience like for you, and what did it sort of teach you about dancing the American experience?
MS. WATERS: Well, first of all, I was dancing with some of the greatest dancers on the planet at that time, which was a joy and an honor to work with them, and Alvin, with his company, well, he was very eclectic too. He wanted to celebrate the African American experience as well as the modern dance tradition. He wanted his company to be a reflection of his audiences, and I think that's what people really tap into. You know, he wasn't elitist about dance. He believed that dance, as he always said, came from the people, should be given back to the people. He didn't consider it a high art.
So we had many, many experiences with this company in traveling all over the world, but also, the universality of it was it was a mixed race company, with African American, Hispanic, Asian. So you really felt that universality in your midst.
MS. GIVHAN: Early on in the documentary, we learned that one of the motivating sources for Ailey in going into dance was being able to see the "Ballet Ruse," and, you know, there is such an arm's-length distance, I think, often between ballet and the audience, and that was a gap that Ailey really wanted to close. And this is really for either of you. When people talked about what it means to see people who looked like them dancing, when George Faison talks about the understanding suddenly that, you know, a young Black boy could dance. Can you talk a little bit about what it means to close that gap between the dancer and the audience? I mean, the fact that you said that he didn't consider it a high art, I think, really speaks to that.
MS. WIGNOT: I think, Ms. Waters, you should take this one.
MS. WATERS: Well, it's a big question, and it was a big job because it made me understand what Alvin finally said he wanted. He wanted--he wanted the total dancer, the dancer who would be proficient in all of these disciplines. In classical ballet, he believed that was a very, very essential discipline for a dancer, a dancer who was strong in the modern dance and also in the jazz, and he wanted to bring and fuse all of these together in one body.
I mean, his choreography could be, like I said, very eclectic, and ironically, most of his commissions--I'd say all of them were by ballet companies. So he wanted to bring all of this dancer experience to the stories he wanted to tell, and he didn't always dance about just Black themes. He didn't want to be pigeonholed in that way. He wanted to dance about anything. He was very poetic. He loved working with the music of Ralph Vaughan Williams in "The Lark Ascending," which has a neoclassical feeling, as well as "Blues Suite." You would have them on the same program. So it was always challenging and exciting to do these works.
Also, it wasn't a single choreography company. He wanted his dancers to be prepared to work with all of these wonderful choreographers he continued to invite over the years to set their works on his company.
MS. GIVHAN: That is the perfect lead-in to a clip that we have from the documentary itself in which Ailey talks about not wanting to be put into a particular category, to be put into one particular bag.
MS. GIVHAN: I mean, the things that he raised, the issue that he raised is in that clip. It seems to be one that continues for a lot of artists, particularly artists of color. I mean, have you--as you talk to people about Ailey and what it was like working with him, how many of them really spoke to that idea of fighting against being pigeonholed and wanting to underscore the universality of the experience? I mean, certainly Rennie Harris does. Yes? I mean, that's for you Jamila.
MS. WIGNOT: Yeah, yea. You know, I'm glad that you bring this point up because I think it's--you know, when we say I'm a Black artist, that just means I'm a Black artist. It doesn't mean that I--that that then shapes or determines what my interests are going to be, and I think that Mr. Ailey struggled with that in his own time. You know, as Ms. Waters was just saying, I think that's what's so amazing is that maybe he meets the audience where they expect him to be. So, in a night, you might see "Blues Suite," but then it will be programmed with something like "Lark Ascending." And he's opening his audience up to all the possibilities of dance and then all the possibilities of what kind of dancer gets to dance those kinds of dances, right? So I think he found ways to push against that, but certainly, I think the expectation is, well, we don't need Black artists to do those things because that's the realm of other kinds of artists, and what we need Black artists for is to continue to work in these very specific traditions. And, yeah, certainly, I think that frustration was there, and that frustration is, you know, there for somebody like Rennie Harris as well.
I mean, I can't really say it any better than Mr. Ailey said it himself. I loved that when I heard him express that, you know, "But I'm also a 20th century American." It's like--or a 20th century person. You know, like, why can't the world be open to me in the ways that it's open to everybody, everybody else? But I think it's to his credit that he didn't--whatever the world's expectations were with him and whatever kind of challenge that was, he was pushing against those constraints all throughout his leadership of the company.
MS. GIVHAN: And one of the other aspects of that is the idea that people didn't necessarily see Ailey marching in Civil Rights protests and sort of being out there on the front line, and yet Ailey--I believe it's Rennie Harris who says that the protest was in the work itself. The big statements were in the work itself. I mean, can you speak to that a little bit, Sylvia, that idea that in addition to this being the beauty of movement, there was also an inherent provocation in the work as well?
MS. WATERS: Absolutely. I mean, he was very specific about his African American heritage, and he was very, very affected by social issues and injustices.
In 1969, when he choreographed "Masekela Langage" to the music of Hugh Masekela, it was the same year that Fred Hampton, the Black Panther, was killed at point-blank range, and that gave Alvin even more fuel, more fodder to do this work. He said, you know, this could be in South Africa, this could be in South Chicago, it could be in Watts. So the atmosphere was very, very, very smokey and very, very of that time and that anger. So, okay, he wasn't marching, but he was doing it through is work. He was doing it on the stage is where his universe and social protest lived. I would say the same for certain other ballets that he did, but "Masekela" is the one that stands out in my mind. It's very riveting, and to this day, it speaks to us.
I mean, he always wanted to celebrate the beauty and the intelligence of Black people, but he was a visionary. He believed in a world that spoke to many people and how they would see themselves in his ballets. I don't know if I quote--
MS. WIGNOT: And if I could just piggyback--
MS. GIVHAN: Yes, please, Jamila.
MS. WIGNOT: I just wanted to piggyback on that as well because I think it's also this question of what we think it means to--like, what does resistance look like, and I think in "Masekela," we included it because it is his most political dance work. But I think for me, when I saw the company, "Masekela" wasn't on the program that I saw, but it was really this counter-narrative, you know, to see just stories of everyday life, in a way, or stories that were rooted in a kind of everyday life, so "Blues Suite," to just root a story in a juke joint and say look what's happening in here. To me, that was the kind of drama of that dance was an act of resistance because he was telling these very full human stories, and I wasn't seeing that, you know, in many other forms of art at the time. So, to me, that kind of--to stage joy, to stage love, to stage triumph was also--you know, read as political to me.
MS. GIVHAN: Yeah. I mean, one of the really powerful things about the documentary and also about his work is the emphasis on the life that exists in between the protests, in between the struggles, in between the periods of brutality, the ability--the wonders of just simply living and enjoying life. And I think one of the--I mean, his greatest works, certainly, "Revelations," which I think pretty much everyone on the planet had seen at least once, you know, does factor a lot of that joy and that history. I would love to show a bit of the footage that we have of "Revelations," which really captures, I think, distills it in a wonderful way.
MS. GIVHAN: I mean, it's pretty wonderful to, one, hear Judith Jamison's voice there and also to see Ailey himself dancing.
Sylvia, I'm curious, one, I mean, that piece is so synonymous with Ailey, and as much as it is beloved, to what degree do you think it haunted him in that it was what he was known for and starting so early in his career. I think the '60s, yeah.
MS. WIGNOT: Yeah, '50--yeah, 1960.
Well, he at a point--at a certain point, he would say that "Revelations" was the albatross around his neck, and he even wanted to stop doing it, stop performing it. He took it away from the second company. He said, after all, it's the signature piece of the first company, but finally, he came to terms with it. And I happened to hear him say it in an interview, "While audiences like it, the dancers like it, the presenters like it, and I have to admit, it is a good ballet." So he did come to terms with it, but it was always unsure of a struggle to feel that he had to top himself each time, that he had to surpass what "Revelations" had come to mean. That was very difficult. It was very difficult and at times very painful for him, because each successive ballet, he never knew if it was really accepted, if it was really the ballet he wanted it to be. Did it really resonate with the same passion and strength and beauty that "Revelations" did?" So it was a struggle. It was, but he learned to live with that and accept it.
MS. GIVHAN: Much of the film is narrated by Ailey himself, but a choreographer, Bill T. Jones, offers some really, I think, trenchant comments about what it means to be the kind of success that Ailey was and what that--how that sort of creates this identity that is sort of publicly owned and is very separate from who you are in reality.
Jamila, I'm wondering if you could talk a little bit about some of the comments that Bill T. Jones makes, and he really sort of cuts through a lot of the mythology around Ailey.
MS. WIGNOT: Yeah. I think, you know, Bill T. Jones was--you know, he's a younger generation of dancer. He admired Mr. Ailey, certainly. He is, in some ways--you know, I think, occupies a similar potential space of being a Black choreographer running a company and understanding kind of the challenges around that.
So what I think was interesting was that Bill T. Jones in a way kind of expanded upon what Mr. Ailey himself said in talking about this contrast between the life that Mr. Ailey came from, these kind of extremely humble origins, and then the heights that he reached, and the kind of contrast of those two worlds can, I think, be very confusing. And then when you're asked to be the representative, in a way, you know, that's just a heavy responsibility to have, and I don't think it's something that Mr. Ailey was asking for. It's the outcome of a society--you know, in my view, it's the outcome of a society that for too long said, "Oh, well, there--we only need one," you know. It wasn't like, oh, well, wow, look at what this Alvin Ailey choreographer has done, and let's open up the doors and let so many others come through. I think once--it's what Bill T. Jones it saying is once there is an Alvin Ailey, there doesn't need to be another, and I think that's an incredibly hard and unfair position to be in.
What's amazing is that I think that Mr. Ailey was very savvy about that, which is why the company is not just--you know, it does not only just dance his works, but it dances the works of people from the past, Katherine Dunham, Pearl Primus, Anna Sokolow, you know, choreographers he wants to--he wants us to never forget the past, and then it also is a door that's open. He leveraged the platform he had to create space for younger choreographers to come in. So even Bill T. Jones benefits, because when there's an opportunity for him to set a work on the company for a national television broadcast of dance, Mr. Ailey taps Bill T. Jones. So I think what's amazing is his ability to be generous in the confines of that kind of societal pressure.
MS. GIVHAN: We only have a few minutes left, and I wanted to also bring up a subject that is discussed in the documentary that also is so current, which is the topic of mental health, and it comes up in the context of Ailey and the separation between his private life and his public life, but also the pressures of being seen as this exceptional talent and how that weighs on your soul and your spirit.
Sylvia, I mean, what was it--when you saw up close, I think, some of that burden, what was that like for Mr. Ailey?
MS. WATERS: It was very, very--it was very difficult for him. It was very humbling for him. You know, he was diagnosed as bipolar, and that meant he had to be on lithium for the rest of his life. So it was, you know, the kind of strength he needed and support he needed from his Ailey family that--i.e., the dancers, you know, his mother, the administration. It was a struggle. It was a struggle, but yet he--somehow he powered through. He continued to create, and that made him very happy that he continued to have commissions from companies, that he continued to do new works that were very well accepted by audiences and the press. So that helped to alleviate those pressures that he lived with. It was painful at times, but he powered through it. He did.
MS. GIVHAN: Yeah. Jamila, when you look at the documentary now, completed and out there for the public, I mean, did you have any sense of how prescient it was, in a way, and just really delving into the question of mental health and the burdens of greatness, I should say?
MS. WIGNOT: I think as we were--you know, we made this film over a period of five years, so that wasn't the intention. It just took that long to do the hustle, to get the funds in place.
MS. GIVHAN: As these things do.
MS. WIGNOT: Right, as these things do.
So I think over time, you know, that conversation was gathering steam, and here, we had an example of, you know, I think the price of excellence. I think something we all know in our community is this feeling of you have to be twice as good and you have to work twice as hard. Mediocrity is in no way going to--you can't really fail up, as others might be able to. So, you know, I think that pressure of--you know, we love and celebrate Black excellence, and we are inspired by these people, as we should be, but I think it's important to think about, you know, just at the end of the day, he was a human being and was--had all the vulnerabilities that all of us have. I mean, it was that vulnerability, I think, that made him so open and receptive and kind of fed the stories that he was telling, but I think it's important to see that part of it as well and to see a conversation about--you know, it adds, in a way, to this conversation about where--you know, how can we be better about, you know, providing ourselves self-care or being more open about the ways that we're struggling.
I don't think--you know, he didn't live at a time where there was that kind of openness. So we're fortunate to be living today where we can have these conversations, but I just thought it was important, you know, that people see the kind of human side to the sort of mythical figure.
MS. GIVHAN: Well, on that note, we are going to have to, I think, come to a close. We're out of time, and I do want to thank both Sylvia Waters and Jamila Wignot for being with us this afternoon and talking about the new Alvin Ailey documentary, "Ailey," which is in theaters now.

Again, thank you both so much for joining me.
Again, thank you both so much for joining me.
