So I think over time, you know, that conversation was gathering steam, and here, we had an example of, you know, I think the price of excellence. I think something we all know in our community is this feeling of you have to be twice as good and you have to work twice as hard. Mediocrity is in no way going to--you can't really fail up, as others might be able to. So, you know, I think that pressure of--you know, we love and celebrate Black excellence, and we are inspired by these people, as we should be, but I think it's important to think about, you know, just at the end of the day, he was a human being and was--had all the vulnerabilities that all of us have. I mean, it was that vulnerability, I think, that made him so open and receptive and kind of fed the stories that he was telling, but I think it's important to see that part of it as well and to see a conversation about--you know, it adds, in a way, to this conversation about where--you know, how can we be better about, you know, providing ourselves self-care or being more open about the ways that we're struggling.