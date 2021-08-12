Well, he at a point--at a certain point, he would say that "Revelations" was the albatross around his neck, and he even wanted to stop doing it, stop performing it. He took it away from the second company. He said, after all, it's the signature piece of the first company, but finally, he came to terms with it. And I happened to hear him say it in an interview, "While audiences like it, the dancers like it, the presenters like it, and I have to admit, it is a good ballet." So he did come to terms with it, but it was always unsure of a struggle to feel that he had to top himself each time, that he had to surpass what "Revelations" had come to mean. That was very difficult. It was very difficult and at times very painful for him, because each successive ballet, he never knew if it was really accepted, if it was really the ballet he wanted it to be. Did it really resonate with the same passion and strength and beauty that "Revelations" did?" So it was a struggle. It was, but he learned to live with that and accept it.