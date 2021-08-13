Jacqueline Alemany
Jacqueline Alemany is the author of Power Up, an early morning newsletter featuring news critical to the nation’s many power centers, including the White House, Capitol Hill, government agencies, the Pentagon and more. She joined The Washington Post in 2018 after six years at CBS News. Alemany covered the White House for CBS News since President Trump’s inauguration. Before that, she was a digital journalist on the 2016 presidential campaign trail. She is a 2017 African Great Lakes fellow at the International Women’s Media Foundation. Alemany studied government at Harvard University, where she was captain of the women’s basketball team.
Hugh Hewitt
Hugh Hewitt, a Post contributing columnist, hosts a nationally syndicated radio show on the Salem Network. The author of 14 books about politics, history and faith, he is also a political analyst for NBC, president of the Nixon Foundation and a professor of law at Chapman University Law School, where he has taught constitutional law since 1996.
Donna F. Edwards
Donna F. Edwards, a Washington Post contributing columnist, writes across a broad range of topics. Edwards represented Maryland’s 4th District for five terms in Congress, where she served on the committees on Transportation and Infrastructure; Science, Space and Technology; and Ethics, and on the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission. Prior to her time in office, she worked at the Goddard Space Flight Center with the Spacelab program, and also had a successful career in philanthropy and nonprofit advocacy. After leaving politics, she spent three months on a solo road trip around the country’s state and national parks in an RV; she is writing a book about the experience. She provides political commentary regularly on NBC, MSNBC and Fox. When she is not focused on politics and policy, Edwards spends her time hiking, biking, fishing and camping.