With growing demand around the world, countries and companies are rethinking the energy sources that fuel our lives. As newer technologies emerge, Chevron Chair and CEO Michael Wirth is not only leading the oil giant’s efforts to curb its current carbon output, but he is also spearheading their investments into alternative energy sources. Wirth sits down with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius to discuss the future of energy in a rapidly changing world. Join Washington Post Live on Monday, Aug. 16 at 2:30pm ET.

Michael Wirth

Provided by Chevron.

Michael K. (Mike) Wirth, 60, is chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Chevron Corporation. He was elected to these positions by Chevron’s board of directors in September 2017 and assumed the roles on February 1, 2018.

Prior to his current role, Wirth served as vice chairman of the board in 2017 and executive vice president of Midstream & Development for Chevron Corporation from 2016 – 2018. In that role, he was responsible for supply and trading, shipping, pipeline and power operating units, as well as corporate strategy; business development; and policy, government and public affairs.