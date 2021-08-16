The restaurant industry forced thousands of establishments to close their doors, scale back operations or shift business models altogether. From New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer recently mandating vaccinations to New Orleans chef Nina Compton rapidly building a successful take-out business, the pandemic forced difficult decisions about their enterprises and illuminated the role that restaurants play in job creation, local economies and the broader economy. On Monday, Aug. 16 at 11:00am ET, the restaurateurs join Washington Post Live to discuss a path forward for the restaurant industry after the pandemic, measures to keep customers safe and the industry’s role in the broader economy.