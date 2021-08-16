MR. WIRTH: Well, the last 18 months have really shown the--you know, the resilience and the importance of energy to the economy. We saw demand drop as the economy locked down, but then we've seen it really spring back. And so I think it reinforces how important energy is to the global economy. It's changed us in a few ways. I would say the biggest is it's accelerated digital innovation that was underway. But as we've been forced into working differently, some of our digital capabilities have really accelerated. I'll give you an example. In our Permian and other unconventional development, we drill down vertically into the earth, and then we turn the drill bit, and we drill horizontally for a couple of miles in a relatively narrow band. For a long time, all of that was controlled on the drill rig. A couple of years ago, we brought that into a central drilling support center, where we can help steer the drill bit and keep it in a very narrow range from a control center. Think--you know, it's in Houston, so think kind of mission control like. We've got people doing that now from their homes. We're using augmented reality to troubleshoot things on offshore platforms where an operator can be wearing a special set of lenses and a headset, and a subject matter expert halfway around the world can be talking to them and seeing the same things and solving things that we used to fly somebody out to an offshore platform to solve. We're using drones to do inspections now that we used to bring people out and have them climb large structures or tanks or get out into the field, and we now have drone-mounted cameras and methane sensors that we're using to get high-quality data and to integrate it digitally in ways that we wouldn't have before. So I would say those are some of the examples of things that have changed us and will change our business going forward and I think make us much better.