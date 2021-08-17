Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.)
Rep. Michael McCaul represents the 10th Congressional District of Texas and currently serves as the Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Chairman of the China Task Force. Previously, McCaul served as the Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee from 2013 to 2019. Prior to Congress, McCaul served as Chief of Counter Terrorism and National Security in the U.S. Attorney’s office, Western District of Texas, and led the Joint Terrorism Task Force charged with detecting, deterring, and preventing terrorist activity. He also served as Texas Deputy Attorney General under current U.S. Senator John Cornyn, and served as a federal prosecutor in the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section in Washington, DC. Congressman McCaul is married to his wife, Linda. They are proud parents of five children: Caroline, Jewell, and the triplets Lauren, Michael, and Avery.