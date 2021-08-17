And, Marianna, the people I fear the most, in addition to our partners who will be executed at the hands of the Taliban, the population I fear for the most are the women and the girls. I mean, we've already had the Taliban go to, you know, the imams, asking for girls between the age of 14 to 45, to be handed over, married to the Taliban warlords, some as young as 12 years old. They will be under a dark shadow of sharia law. They won't have any rights. They treat women like property. They will not be able to have the right to be educated. They will not serve in public office. They will have to have the full burqa covering. They will be essentially enslaved by the Taliban. And many of these women have never experienced Taliban rule because it's been 20 years. But now the clock has gone backwards, and the human rights violations are going to be extraordinary.