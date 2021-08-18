Chair DeFazio has been an active member of the committee since he was first elected in 1986, and he is also a founding member of the House Progressive Caucus. During his time on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, he has served as Chair or Ranking Member of four of the six subcommittees: Aviation, Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation, Highways and Transit, and Water Resources and Environment. DeFazio has taken a lead role on several multibillion-dollar surface transportation and FAA reauthorization bills, and worked to strengthen safety standards, worker protections, and Buy America requirements. DeFazio has a well-deserved reputation as a leader on transportation issues, working to boost investment in a robust, multimodal transportation system to ensure the United States remains globally competitive. In 2021, DeFazio was successful in passing H.R. 3684, the INVEST in America Act, in the House. This transformational surface transportation and water infrastructure legislation would create good-paying jobs, tackle the climate crisis, and boost American manufacturing and ingenuity by reimaging and rebuilding our roads, bridges, transit, rail, drinking water, and wastewater systems.