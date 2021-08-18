On Wednesday, Aug. 18, Washington Post Live talks to industry leaders about how businesses in different sectors and companies of different sizes are approaching this new landscape that impacts employees’ personal finances.
Tim Allen
Tim Allen is the CEO of Care.com, responsible for the company’s strategic direction, leadership and growth, as well as its commitment to deliver on its mission to transform and improve how families around the world connect with and manage care for their loved ones.
A 15-year veteran of media and technology company IAC (Nasdaq: IAC), Tim has played pivotal roles shaping the early days of well-known IAC brands like Vimeo and Ask.com, and has held leadership, operations and management positions at dozens of other IAC portfolio companies in categories such as search, mobile software and video. Most recently as founder and CEO of IAC’s Mosaic Group, Tim led the acquisition of more than a dozen mobile software developers globally to bootstrap what is now a thriving collection of award-winning mobile subscription products—including iTranslate, Robokiller and Daily Burn— that collectively counts 4 million paying subscribers across 40+ titles. A major contributor to IAC, Mosaic Group generated nearly $200 million of revenue in 2019.
Tim earned his MBA from Northeastern University, a B.S. in Information Technology from the University of Massachusetts and completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.
Jo Ann Jenkins
As CEO of AARP, Jo Ann Jenkins leads the world’s largest non-profit, nonpartisan membership organization, harnessing the power and passion of almost 2,300 staff members, 60,000 volunteers and numerous strategic partners. Since joining the organization in 2010 and heading it since 2014, she has transformed AARP into a leader in social change, dedicated to empowering people to choose how they live and age. A fearless champion for innovation and impact, Jenkins is often lauded for her ability to create business opportunity and competitive differentiation. She has been described as a visionary and global thought leader, a catalyst for breakthrough results, accelerating progress and contribution while fostering positive relationships.
While AARP has long been recognized for its services, information and advocacy on behalf of people age 50 and over, Jenkins led efforts to redefine AARP’s vision, challenge outdated beliefs and spark new insights that allow people to adapt to the new realities of aging – with relevant solutions to everyday issues such as health, financial resilience, digital and social connectivity, work opportunities and personal fulfillment. Under her leadership, AARP has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. Her best-selling book, Disrupt Aging: A Bold New Path to Living Your Best Life at Every Age, has become a signature rallying cry for revolutionizing society’s views on aging by driving a new social consciousness and sparking innovative solutions for all generations. She also established a new strategic direction and operating structure for AARP Foundation, focusing on change in four critical areas – hunger, income, housing, and isolation. She created Drive to End Hunger, a multi-year, nationwide campaign which has donated tens of millions of meals and provides support to over 100 anti-hunger organizations across the country.
Jo Ann began her career with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, moving on to progressively more responsible leadership positions in the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Department of Agriculture before serving as Chief Operating Officer of the Library of Congress where, among other things, she led eleven National Book Festivals.
Jo Ann Jenkins holds a variety of board and advisory positions including AARP Board of Directors; General Mills Board of Directors, The Wall Street Journal CEO Council, Kennedy Center National Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors, Stanford School of Medicine Board of Fellows, AVNET Board of Directors; World Economic Forum Stewardship Board for the Education, Gender, and Work System Initiative; World Economic Forum, Board of Governors for the Health Systems Initiative; Vice-Chair, International Oversight Board, National Academy of Medicine’s “Healthy Longevity” initiative. In 2019, she received the Baldridge Leadership Award, and was named by Fortune as “One of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders”. She has been recognized with BlackDctor.org “Top Blacks in Healthcare” award (2019); Diversity & Flexibility Alliance Luminary Award (2019); WNET New York Public Media 2018 “Woman of Vision” Award; Washington Business Journal’s “Women Who Mean Business” award (2018); Black Enterprise Magazine “Most Powerful Women in Business” (2017); Actor’s Fund Medal of Honor (2017); International Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics 2017 Presidential Award; Foreign Policy Global Thinker (2017); Power 100 – Washington’s Most Influential People, Washington Life Magazine (2015-2017); “Non-Profit Influencer of the Year” (2015); “Non-Profit Times’ Power and Influence Top 50” (2013-2019); Peace Corps Director’s Award (2014) and Malcolm Baldrige Fellow (2013).
After earning her Bachelor of Science degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL, she graduated from the Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Program. Jenkins also holds an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from both Spring Hill College and Washington College.
Nina McQueen
LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, understands the value of a healthy company culture. Nina McQueen, a Global Talent Leader at LinkedIn since 2013, has lead Benefits & Perks, Wellness, Global Mobility, Employee Engagement and Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging. Nina believes treating people beautifully does not have to come with a heavy price tag. It does, however, require creativity and effort. Collectively her teams create an exceptional employee experience by designing personalized programs that make life at LinkedIn even better, from must haves to awesome extras. An early adopter of Family First programs like paid family care leave, surrogacy, subsidized childcare, she also introduced PerkUp! - a unique approach to perks with a purpose. Nina held similar roles at Facebook, Yahoo, and Gap, Inc. Her sweet spot is fast growth tech companies that see Talent as their #1 operating priority.
Jennifer Halloran
Jennifer Halloran, Head of Marketing and Brand for MassMutual,® believes that effective marketing has the power to unlock value and enhance growth. It’s a core principle that informs her award-winning strategy for one of the financial service industry’s most venerated brands.
In her role with MassMutual, Ms. Halloran oversees product and marketing channels and is responsible for brand and customer strategy, research, and centralized marketing support. She also manages all marketing and advertising agency partners, as well as the internal creative agency. Since joining MassMutual in 2016, Ms. Halloran has overseen all customer experience and engagement programs, including social, content, and media, while managing the corporate rebrand launch. She was also tapped to lead the Community Responsibility group and to develop the strategic vision for MassMutual Foundation. Her team includes Customer Acquisition and Loyalty Programs and the Customer Insights and Experience Research group.
Ms. Halloran is committed to an enterprise-wide, customer-centric, and data driven platform that positions marketing as a strategic business driver. Through high-impact campaigns and relationship focused marketing, she seeks to differentiate MassMutual and its products in an authentic way that supports core brand attributes. Under her leadership, MassMutual’s 2017 national brand relaunch, which repositioned a 166-year old company, won multiple industry awards for creative and customer excellence, earning her numerous speaking opportunities, as well as a finalist nomination for FCS Financial Marketer of the Year in 2018.
Prior to joining MassMutual, Ms. Halloran held several marketing leadership positions in financial services and large scale advertising agencies. She spent more than 10 years at Fidelity Investments, where she initially managed their internal marketing agency and later was named Head of Advertising and Digital teams driving brand, advertising, and integrated digital campaigns. Ms. Halloran also is a founding partner of Mobiquity Inc., where she served as both Head of Strategy and CMO. During her tenure, she was nominated one of the Top 20 Growth CMOs in Greater Boston. Prior to Fidelity, she was a VP of Corporate Communications at Putnam Investments and served various account management roles at Hill Holliday and Digitas.
Ms. Halloran holds a BA in both economics and political science from Boston College and an MBA in marketing and entrepreneurship from Babson College. She is a member of the Wall Street Journal CMO Council, ANA CMO Masters Circle, Member of WarnerMedia Client Council, board member of the AdClub for Boston and board member of Life Happens. Ms. Halloran is a sought-after speaker on brand and customer engagement strategy. She has been quoted in Adweek, Ad Age, Forbes, Best’s Review, Campaign Live, Chief Marketer, FoxBusiness, Marketing Today, and MediaPost. She has also been featured in podcasts with WarnerMedia and other industry partners.
Moderated by Ruth Umoh
Ruth Umoh is the Editor-in-Chief of The Filament, the definitive news source for DEI leaders in tech. A veteran business journalist, she previously served as Forbes’ Diversity and Inclusion Editor and was a CNBC reporter covering leadership strategy, corporate management, and personal finance prior. She’s a graduate of the University of Maryland and received a master’s degree from Columbia University.