And, also, going through my eating disorder, I tried to decide how much of that I'm going to talk about. Am I going to talk about it at all? And I thought I have to. I mean, that was a big part of my life as well, and I think it probably helped me more than anything. And I have met so many people with eating disorders. I meet people with mental health challenges, which is very big in the news right now with Naomi Osaka and Biles and everyone. So I just thought, you know, it was really hard to relive those moments sometimes, but I also thought it wasn't going to be a very good book if I didn't put it in. It wouldn't be enough. It wouldn't be truthful, and it wouldn't‑‑you know, I think when you do these things, it might be‑‑I don't know‑‑I don't know if it was cathartic either. I keep asking myself was it cathartic. I'm not sure, but the point is I always like to share. And I like to‑‑not always but most of the time share and try to get people to think about themselves and how they can live the life they want but also how we can help others on how to lead.