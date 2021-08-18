Jo Ann, welcome to Washington Post Live.
MS. JENKINS: Well, thank you, Michelle. I'm delighted to be here with you.
MS. SINGLETARY: Oh, I'm so glad you're here.
So let's just jump right in, Jo Ann, if that's okay. So, you know, I was looking at all the numbers, and one account showed that about 1.7 million seniors ended up unemployed because of the pandemic. How has the future of retirement changed because of the pandemic? And if it's changed, how so?
MS. JENKINS: Well, so, as you said, COVID-19 has dramatically affected all of us in this country but more so for those older Americans here, not only in terms of deaths as a result of contracting the COVID disease but also affecting their financial and retirement planning.
So many of our members really saw loss of employment, and we know that if, in fact, you're 65 and older and lost your employment that you are more likely to be unemployed for six months or longer and take more than three times longer than others to get reemployed or underemployed if, in fact, they do enter the workforce.
Also, we saw many people have to dip into their savings, and so that really has affected not only their immediate financial security but certainly their long-term financial security and how well they can plan for how long they're going to live into the future. And so it really brought to the forefront how fragile our financial security, Social Security system is in terms of meeting the needs not only of this generation but of generations to come.
MS. SINGLETARY: So we know that it pushed a lot of seniors to retire early. Why do you think that happened?
MS. JENKINS: Well, I think there are a couple of reasons. We certainly saw roughly 25 percent of people, who were saying they were thinking about retiring, deciding to retire earlier. We know that for wealthier people that it was a much easier task to make that decision because they wanted to retire, but for many people who perhaps lost their job and was unable to find another job, they had to retire earlier based on the fact they couldn't find work in this new employment, a new economy, and so that certainly affects their long-term financial stability. They are paying less into the Social Security system, probably less into their personal retirement or their 401(k) or their IRAs that they've had at work, and so it really not only affects the immediacy of what's going on in this crisis that we're in now and have been in for the last couple of years, but it has a dramatic impact on the amount of money that people are going to have as they continue to live longer, having less money than they had planned to have pre-pandemic.
MS. SINGLETARY: So do you think any of this can be attributed to age discrimination, just the long-term employment issue, more seniors leaving the workplace? Was it voluntary? Were the signs on the table that they were going to be pushed out?
MS. JENKINS: Well, I'd like to say no, but I can't say that. I think that many of our members are telling us that they have been affected by age discrimination as people come back to the workplace or unable to get reemployed because of their age, and so we have certainly seen an uptick in the amount of age discrimination that's occurring in the workplace.
You know from the work that we've done in the past that we think that we should all be able to work for as long as we want to, the fact that people are living longer or healthier than ever before, and the fact that we know that people who are engaged in work, whether in paid work or volunteer work, live some seven to eight years longer than those who don't. And so it's so important for employers to look at this new workforce with the idea of having four to five generations in the workplace at one time, and we saw the tremendous strength and wisdom that older workers brought to the workplace when we were in this midst of crisis. And that's important for us to have multiple generations in the workplace at one time.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah, I totally agree.
Do you think that if they'd been unemployed for a very long time that they'll be able to rejoin the workforce? What are the obstacles for those seniors who end up being long term and employed?
MS. JENKINS: Well, as I said earlier, older workers take some six-plus months longer to find reemployment once they leave the work, and so one of the things we've tried to stress to those who are 50 and older is to be prepared. Make sure you're upskilling yourself. Make sure you know how to use technology. So many of us have adjusted to this virtual work environment, virtual meeting environment, and so it's important that we take some personal responsibility in making sure that we are employable so that that issue of use of technology or ability to come to and from work is not something that's keeping us from being reemployed.
And so we at AARP have really stepped up our game in trying to make sure that we are rolling out training programs as it relates to technology and how people are communicating and delivering their work in different and unique ways, and I know for us here at AARP, we certainly had to adapt the way we service our communities all across this country and how we deliver that, what we would normally do in terms of traditional face-to-face communications in communities all across this country to make sure that our members and those people who are older in this country understand the requirements of the new workplace.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah. Do you mind if I switch gears a little bit and talk about a stat from the Federal Reserve that showed that about 56 percent of Black families and 44 percent of Hispanic families have access to employer-sponsored retirement plants? That's compared to about 68 percent of White families. So how else did retirement wealth inequality become more pronounced during the pandemic?
MS. JENKINS: Well, I'm glad you brought that up because we know that people who have access to some type of savings plan, automatic savings plan at work, are 15 times more likely to save, and that is so key. A lot of our advocacy work over the years and particularly in these last couple of years has been around getting states to make sure that places of employment are offering savings vehicles to make it easier for their employees to save, whether that be a personal savings account.
I know here at AARP, we started offering an emergency savings plan for our employees, but also with IRAs and with 401(k)'s, whether they are matching or not, the idea that, oh, it's going to be automatic and I don't have to think about it, that that really--we see an enormous boost in the number of people's savings. And, as you said, Black and Latinos really fall far behind in the amount of money that they are saving and the rate of times that they actually sign up to be involved in a savings plan at work.
I know that from our advocacy folks here, we have over 30 states who are in the process of enacting legislation at the state level that really would require or at least offer the opportunity for companies at the state level to offer savings programs at the place of employment.
MS. SINGLETARY: You know, that's really interesting because you can save outside of a retirement plan, right? I mean, there's IRAs, traditional IRA, Roth IRAs that you can do on your own, but as you say, the key is that the studies show that people will save more and save at all if they have an employer plan. Why do you think that is? You can save outside. So, again, why is the employer plan so important?
MS. JENKINS: I think it makes it easier that, you know, if you don't see that money in your paycheck, your net paycheck coming home, it's a lot easier not to be able to have that willingness to sort of jump into that, and so it's so important that we make it as simple as possible.
You know as well as I that Social Security is not going to be enough for people to live adequately in their older age, and yet 50 percent of people over 65, Social Security is at least half their income, and for 10 percent of the people over the age of 65, it is their sole source of income and retirement. So, as we continue to live longer, we're going to need more and more money so that we don't outlive our financial means, and so having as many vehicles in place for retirement, whether it's Social Security or 401(k)'s or personal savings, is important. I always like to call it our "three-legged stool," that we have to make sure that we are planning financially to live a happier and healthier life in the future.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah. That's a good point.
So let's, like--if we can switch again to millennials and saving young adults. So nearly a quarter of working Americans had to dip into their retirement accounts to make ends meet during the pandemic. So what are the concerns for younger workers who had to use their retirement funds to make--you know, to pay their bills?
MS. JENKINS: Well, I think that is so key because it's not just older workers. As you said, it's the millennials, it's Gen-Xers. Everyone is feeling the effect of this pandemic, and we know as we talk to millennials and younger generations, you know, they're not thinking Social Security is going to be there for them, and so that's why it's so important for us to not just plan for the current generation but to make sure that these social safety nets, what I called earned benefits, like Social Security and Medicare, is there not just for this generation but in the future. And we have to really continue to educate about the possibility of longevity and the fact that people are assuming good health and practice the good health care, that people will live some 10, 20 years longer than their parents or their grandparents lived, and that they have to be able to save over the course of the lifetime.
And I often say not necessarily talk about savings for retirement but savings for living, for living to be able to do--planning and savings, to be able to do all of the things that you've always wanted to do over the course of your lifetime. And I think that way of having a conversation makes it a lot easier to plan for that trip in the future or that retirement home or that vacation home or whatever it is you choose to do in your future, that you have to start thinking about those things at a much younger age and not just wait until you turn 65 before you think about whether or not you have enough money to live another 20 or 30 years.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah. You know, that's a great way to segue to an audience question. We have a question from Rafael from Massachusetts who asked, "What piece of financial advice would you give to a recent high school graduate or a recent college graduate?"
MS. JENKINS: Well, I will say since I have a daughter who is a recent college graduate--and I really try to continue to educate my own children and other younger people about how important it is to save, regardless of how small it is, to think about that and prepare for your future at a much earlier age. It will be so much easier than if you wait until you're in your fifties and sixties to start thinking about planning.
And the idea that--you know, when I grew up, you know, most people went to work at one company and stayed there for 20 or 30 years. These new generations that are coming up are not only going to have two or three different jobs, they're going to have two or three totally different careers, and you have to be able to plan financially across multiple career types and multiple places of work. And so this idea that I know you've talked about previously in some of your columns, Michelle, how do we think about a retirement future that makes it easier for the individual to take their retirement savings from one place to another place and whether that's a 401(k) or IRA or just a simple savings account? How do we make it as easy as possible for people to continue to save over the course of a lifetime to be able to do that? And I think that's going to be really key to how we talk about savings for our future, which may or may not include retirement.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah, that's a great thing.
You say you have a daughter. My husband and I have a 26-year-old who is actually living with us, and we asked her to do that. And we were sitting down with her to work out her retirement, and she was a little like, "I don't know. I got all these other priorities." It was like, "No. Save for retirement. Save for retirement," and she's actually saving 10 percent.
MS. JENKINS: Yes.
MS. SINGLETARY: But that actually brings me to a quick question. So, when it comes to young adults who have just graduated and may have graduated with some student loan debt, what should they prioritize? Retirement savings or just paying off that debt?
MS. JENKINS: Well, so I would just offer my own personal advice on that. I think you're really looking at the cost of carrying that debt and the interest rate to be able to think about how much is that student loan debt versus long-term planning. Hopefully, you'll be able to do both at the same time, but, you know, so many of--
MS. SINGLETARY: Sure.
MS. JENKINS: So many of young people have that educational debt that they're carrying with them.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah. No, I agree. I mean, I think that you should concentrate on paying off that debt, and I know that's contrary to what a lot of people say because the earlier you save for retirement, the better. But, however, get that off your plate so that later you can focus on putting more money into retirement when you're making more money.
So, real quickly--and then I'm going to go to one more audience question. So lots of young adults when I'm talking to them, they'll go, "Oh. Well, you know what? Social Security is not going to be there when it's time for me to retire." Do you think that the pandemic impacted the future of Social Security?
MS. JENKINS: So I think that we are trying every day in all of our advocacy works to make sure that Congress and the White House, all of them understand how important Social Security is to our future security, and so while the latest trust fund numbers indicate that there is solvency for a couple more years beyond what we had originally thought--I think the last numbers were around 2033 at 100 percent--we should all be focused on how we make sure that Social Security is there for the next 50 or 60 years, and there are some things that we could be doing now to make sure that happens.
And I constantly remind members of Congress that this is an earned benefit. This is something that people have paid into over 40 quarters during the course of their life work, and that it's not an entitlement. It's an entitled to because they have been paying into this system, and that we need to make sure that Social Security and Medicare is there. And how--you know, that couldn't have come more to the forefront than this COVID-19 pandemic has put us in of how important it is to have that financial and that health safety net for the future.
MS. SINGLETARY: Absolutely. So we have one more audience question. This is from Alva from California. She asks, "I would really like to continue working at my job part-time rather than retire, yet this seems to be an option little considered. What could be done to facilitate using the skills of older workers as a reduced intensity?"
MS. JENKINS: Well, I would say first that it is becoming more and more likely. I know even here at AARP, so many of our employees really just need a break, and then they want to come back after they take a year off and sort of come back, or we offer phased retirement. And we're beginning to see, particularly with the shortage in workers in the country, that a lot of companies are considering phased retirement as a possibility, and I think we just need to continue to educate employers that this is a very viable option and the value that older workers bring into the workplace.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah. So my last question, because I hate to see you go, but let me just ask you, what do we have to look forward to? Are you encouraged? I mean, there's so much bad news: older workers out of work and having trouble, young adults pulling money out of their accounts, people worried about Social Security. But, you know, what do you see? What's the upside, the bright side of retirement planning for you?
MS. JENKINS: Well, I think that people are--you know, I think one of the things that I'm excited about is that particularly with older people that one thing the pandemic really did help is on the use of technology and how important it is for all of us to keep our technology skills up to market, to be able to not only be prepared for the workplace but also be prepared to communicate with our families and friends and communities all across this country. And I think that the more and more we continue to educate people about the value of older workers and how important it is to have them in the generations of people who serve their workplace and the idea that areas where we're going to see staffing shortages like in health care and education, that these are terrific second careers for older workers to be able to do, and so I'm excited about that.
Of course, like I said, Social Security and Medicare are at the forefront of making sure that that security is there, but I think the idea that people want--you know, our own members tell us they want to continue working past traditional--the retirement age of 65 and well into their seventies, and so I think you are going to see people have a 40-, 50-year work career. And it's going to become the norm versus the unusual 50-year anniversary.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah, that's true.
Well, oh, my gosh, that is all the time we have today. I've enjoyed the conversation with you, Jo Ann. Thank you for joining us, for helping us understand how financial retirement planning was impacted by the pandemic, just love having this conversation with you.
MS. JENKINS: Thank you. It's always a pleasure talking with you, and thank you for everything you do to inform so many of us about how important it is to plan financially.
MS. SINGLETARY: Oh, wonderful.
So we'll be right back in a moment with our next guest, Nina McQueen from LinkedIn and Tim Allen from Care.com. Why don't you please stay with us for the next part of this discussion.
[Video plays]
MS. UMOH: The pandemic has exposed and sometimes worsened the financial security of many Americans. Here to discuss this more at length is Jennifer Halloran, head of Marketing and Brand at MassMutual. Welcome.
MS. HALLORAN: Thank you.
MS. UMOH: Jennifer, let's first delve into this conversation about workplace benefits, which have really evolved over the last 15 years or so. Many employers now offer resources to support their workers' mental health and well-being, which, of course, is a positive trend, but increasingly, employers are also rolling out benefits to help their staff attain financial wellness. What trends are you seeing on that front?
MS. HALLORAN: Yeah. The landscape of workplace benefits has definitely changed. One of the trends that we've seen is many human resource departments are taking an active part in educating their workers on the fundamentals of financial wellness, so they can understand not only the details of their benefits but how these benefits can be used for many of their financial needs.
Increased innovation in technology and training has also created an arsenal of online resources in this area. In some cases, we've seen companies build personalized financial coaching to teach their employees the basics, like how to budget, the importance of saving for retirement, the principles of compounded growth, and even how to choose an investment portfolio that aligns with their time horizon, financial goals, and tolerance for risk.
Another trend we're also seeing is that many companies are automatically enrolling all new employees in their 401(k) plan with a minimum monthly contribution. This way, they collect the employer match so they're not leaving free money on the table.
MS. UMOH: Interesting. Well, a large share of Americans are experiencing a major financial setback due to COVID-19 and partly because they did not have enough personal savings to weather a prolonged period of unemployment. With that in mind, one would assume that these are the kinds of benefits that are even more important in the post-pandemic era. Is that assumption a correct one?
MS. HALLORAN: Absolutely. COVID-19 really exposed our collective financial vulnerability because so many Americans were already living paycheck to paycheck, and it has certainly reminded us all about the importance of having an emergency fund with at least three to six months' worth of living expenses set aside, and these extra savings set aside should be even more for those who are self-employed, dependent on a single income, or in any position with any form of job insecurity. But putting these funds aside takes a lot of discipline. So many employers are also stepping up to help.
According to the National Association of Plan Advisors, some companies are looking to add a payroll deduction option that would allow their employees to contribute to an emergency fund directly through their monthly automated deposits from their paycheck. The idea here is to make sure you're paying yourself first, and we expect to see more of these kinds of financial planning benefits certainly accelerate in the wake of the pandemic.
MS. UMOH: That makes a lot of sense. The pandemic and even the Great Recession prior significantly affected retirement readiness, particularly for the most financially vulnerable. Talk to us about some of that impact.
MS. HALLORAN: Yeah, it did. Many Americans are not well positioned for retirement. In fact, a 2019 Federal Reserve survey found that the average retirement account balance for American households was just $65,000, and we know that some of those who lost their jobs during the pandemic were forced to take an early withdrawal from their retirement account to be able to cover basic living expenses.
We also saw many put a temporary hold on new contributions to their 401(k) plans, which translates into a big opportunity cost in terms of lost potential earnings, and some pre-retirees delayed their retirement altogether or had to reimagine their retirement to include part-time work.
And from a demographic perspective, we also saw the pandemic really widen the retirement security gap for women and communities of color, groups that are already struggled with lower incomes, less job security, and fewer savings.
MS. UMOH: Absolutely. Well, the national retirement savings shortfall is certainly a serious pain point for our country, but there has actually been recent legislation aimed to support American workers on the road to retirement security. What can you tell us about some of these bills?
MS. HALLORAN: In late 2019, Congress actually passed the Secure Act, which stands for Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement. This includes a number of provisions, one of the strongest which to provide a tax break to encourage small employers to begin offering their employees a 401(k) retirement savings plan, and this is great news for the 60 million-plus American workers who are employed by small businesses.
The SECURE Act also passed the age at which you can begin to take minimum distributions from your IRA or your 401(k), from age 70 1/2 to now age 72, giving more time for accumulation and the benefits of that compounded growth, and it eliminated the age limit for contributing to a traditional IRA, which had kept older workers from being able to add to their retirement savings.
And there's already a proposed update to the SECURE Act, which if passed would automatically enroll employees in their workplace 401(k)'s, a lot of opportunity for what has been put in place and what could still come for so many Americans planning for a secure retirement.
MS. UMOH: Absolutely. Well, it's great to see that this issue is being tackled by both the public and the private sectors, and hopefully, it is one that will gain a continued momentum.
Thank you for your deep insight, Jennifer, and now back to The Washington Post.
[Video plays]
MS. SINGLETARY: Welcome back, and for those of you who are just joining us, I'm Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist here at The Washington Post.
We are talking today about how the pandemic has impacted personal finance, and so this part of the conversation, we're going to be talking about the benefits landscape. And I'm happy to have two guests joining me today, Tim Allen, CEO of Care.com, and Nina McQueen, who is vice president of Global Talent and Benefits and Employee Experience at LinkedIn.
Tim and Nina, thank you so much for joining me today.
MR. ALLEN: Hi, Michelle. Great to see you.
MS. McQUEEN: Thank you for having me.
MS. SINGLETARY: Great. So it's going to be a great conversation. I love benefits.
So, Nina, let's start with you talking about workplace benefits. Obviously, there has been a lot of concern about COVID, and now we have the Delta variant. How has that impacted health care choices or options for employees, and is there anything new that people should know about as a result of COVID?
MS. McQUEEN: Well, so, when we think about the pandemic, we know that this put this huge strain on the way we work and live. So, at LinkedIn, very early on, we wanted to understand how employees were feeling. So we sent out a poll survey and simply asked the question, "How are you?" and employees came back to us with thousands of comments expressing feelings of burnout, anxiety, struggles with family responsibilities, and desperately missing social interactions with their coworkers and friends.
So, knowing our employees were struggling, we wanted to help balance that out by providing some self-care, some space to breathe, and then maybe add in a little sprinkle of fun. So we created what we call "Lift UP." Lift UP is a series of initiatives that we have rolled out throughout the year designed to support employees during this extended work-from-home period, and then we added in some surprising to light moments along the way to create buzz and anticipation.
So, to give some examples, to address burnout, we implemented a No Meeting Day once a month so employees can take that break away from the video, gives them time to catch up on email, to think big and to simply catch their breath, and then we also gave employees a paid week off in April. We knew there was something special when the whole company took a break at the same time. It allowed our employees to disconnect from work, to not have to return to an avalanche of emails, and they really did appreciate that we gave them what they truly valued and came back refreshed, engaged, and they felt seen and heard.
And then we supported a few other things. So, for mental health, we increased our EAP to 25 visits, and we partnered with our vendor to create mental health workshops, like the most recent one we had which is "How to Cope with Reentry Anxiety," and then to foster those social connections people were missing, we traded out holiday parties and lunches and instead hosted what we called a Silver Linings event. It was a show that shined the light on the best parts of 2020 as told by our employees in videos they submitted, so stories about new babies and puppies and engagements and overcoming illness or learning new skills like sourdough bread.
And then, as Tim knows--as Tim knows, family responsibilities was really difficult. So, for those with children at home or caring for elderly parents, we provided an emergency accommodation that's paid time off. The people can take increments of days, hours or weeks, subsidizing virtual tutoring, virtual child care, and then we have some surprises of the likes that I can talk about a little bit later.
MS. SINGLETARY: Oh, that's great. Wow! That's quite a lot, and, you know, I love the way you framed that because we think of traditional health care as just benefits to go to the doctors, but it has--it's more than that. It's like, you know, mental health days, basically. We used to sort of sneak and take those mental health days, and now you've incorporated it, and more companies are doing that.
So I want to go to an audience question and ask both you, Nina and Tim, to answer it. So this question comes from Lorraine, and she says, "How are employers and insurance companies assisting the long haulers? Are long-term disability claims being approved or denied due to, in many cases, inconclusive test results?" so, you know, those people who had it and now have some issues.
Tim, can you answer that first and then Nina maybe follow up?
MR. ALLEN: Yeah, sure. What we're seeing with employers--and what I love about--I'm going to tap on what Nina said for just a second, which is you have forward-thinking employers who have really recognized that they're shattering the glass between what used to be work/life and now it's just life. You basically have a work environment that exists inside of your home, and you have to accommodate for all of the spectrums of what occurs inside of that environment. And a lot of forward-thinking employers such as LinkedIn--you've got Disney, you've got Starbucks--are out there saying and asking the right questions going, "How can we support our employees to have this holistic full life?"
Specifically on the question of long haulers, I think there's a lot to be determined, to be completely frank. I see a lot of forward-thinking companies, a lot of forward-leaning companies such as ourselves, that are, of course, making accommodations to ensure that the employee who is individually affected by either a long-haul case or the COVID-19 pandemic, are getting the time that they need.
Now, it may either be for themselves in terms of the health care they need, the insurance coverage that they need in terms of having the support mechanisms in place to assure that, as you mentioned Michelle, health is checked off from an insurance and benefits perspective, but also I'm seeing a lot of companies lean into the support structures of that as well, compassion care, making sure that you can take time off to take care of your loved ones.
I have a lot of parents who are sitting there going, "What do I do if my child catches COVID? Because I don't have a policy at work for taking care of paid family leave for those that are not directly employed by the organization." A lot of forward-thinking companies, a lot of leading organizations such as the ones that we have that we work with at Care.com are thinking outside the box and saying, "How do we create and envelop a care spectrum and a package of benefits that actually handles everything instead of just this one piece of the benefit puzzle?"
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah, yeah. So, Nina, the same question to you about long haulers, and can I just sort of add that we're all in the middle of it now. Everybody is very sympathetic and empathetic. Well, you know there's going to be that moment when we get past that, that people are still going to be having repercussions, and the rest of everyone else is sort of normalized. So what happens to those folks? Do you think companies will continue to put in place all the things that you guys have talked about at your own companies or for the time where it's not front and center?
MS. McQUEEN: Yeah. And to add on to something that Tim said which is something we have in place which is also the care for their families. So we have a family care leave, six weeks of daytime off, to care for family members who are ill, besides the benefits that they have for themselves.
But I think that you're right. When the pandemic hit, we have this once-in-a-generation opportunity to reevaluate how we offer benefits in a completely new way. Employers have ways now to focus on wellness like they never had before, and so I think there's been some learnings throughout this pandemic, things like the mental health, things like taking care of yourself, that it's going to continue to carry on.
We want those things to stay. So we are going to continue things like a No Meeting Day or support for our families. We have a lot of support. We call them "Family First benefits," and those are definitely going to continue and continue to be reiterated on because--or iterated on because we're going to learn and grow as we go. We don't have all the answers.
When this happened a year and a half ago, we had no idea we would still be here today. So we are learning, we're adjusting, and we're getting that feedback from our employees on what is most important to them.
MR. ALLEN: Yeah.
MS. SINGLETARY: Well, that's good.
MR. ALLEN: And, Michelle, if I could add one thing which is what I love about what Nina just said is it's not a normalization back to revert to what was there previous to COVID. It's a normalization to the new, and so I think a lot of organizations are going to recognize that to what Nina said. This is a reset moment, right? They're not looking at just benefits as a check-the-box. We're able to have health insurance or EAP program. You know, what I love about what Nina said is that they've expanded their mental health benefit. We have a lot of employers coming to us and saying, "Our individuals are desperate for mental health," not on the monolithic structure of mental health where they had to go into an office and find one and test and iterate, but in a 21st century way of "Can I get text mental health? Can I get video of mental health now that I'm talking from home with the pandemic? And now can we expand our benefits so it's utilized versus it be a "We have this available to you," and it may be used or may not be used.
So I do think when you ask the long-hauler question, the new normal bar has been reset to where now normalization will encompass those that have had COVID or are dealing with the long and existing structures of COVID.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah. In fact, Care.com put out a report this year of "The Future of Benefits," if I remember correctly, the title of it, and I found it fascinating, the statistics and looking at, as you call it, "the new normal." And there was a quote in the report that basically said we can't just--everybody sort of rose to the occasion because of the crisis, but we can't forget the lessons of the crisis.
And, actually, I'm just going to be candid with you. I'm a little bit worried that we will go to the old normal.
MR. ALLEN: Yes.
MS. SINGLETARY: I mean, clearly, Care.com and LinkedIn are ahead of the game of competitors.
MR. ALLEN: Yeah.
MS. SINGLETARY: But we know there are employers that were rushing people back, you know, and now, of course, the people have to come back home because of the variant. But tell me about that report and what you found, and do you think that employers will embrace the new normal when it comes to benefits?
MR. ALLEN: Yeah. So we interviewed over 500 C-level, either HR or benefit advisors inside of organizations, and what we have found is over 98 percent of them said this is going to be a complete restructure of what looks like the benefits, right? And, specifically and interestingly enough, in child care and senior care is where you really saw them take aim in terms of helping put support structures in to help families exist.
As we all know the stats and everyone in the audience knows the stats, with over 3 million women leaving the workforce, there is another epidemic occurring in front of us which is just the attrition in the workforce of women in terms of participation because of what they're drawing from family and life and home.
So I think employers--and I'm seeing a lot of forward-leaning employers like talked about, Care.com, you know, LinkedIn, the ones that we've mentioned before, I think, are going to continue to be able to be progressive and push forward because there's a couple of different issues that they're facing right now, which is how do we keep more moms into the workforce who are not having to choose between family and work.
And, interestingly enough, what ends up happening is there's all the silent unpaid labor hours that women are having to do at home, you know, taking care of the household. They take on two-thirds of those silent labor hours, and so really progressive organizations are saying, "Great. How can we actually make it an equilibrium? How can we actually set up benefits so men can actually participate in the silent labor work hours and also women can continue to feel like they can participate in the workforce and have their family life and structure and not feel this abject decision that they're facing in front of them?"
When you look at that in the context of what's occurred inside of COVID, right, you have the COVID benefits for the entire populous of employees, and then you've got the populous in terms that really impact those that are attritting from the organizations, and you look at that entire package. You start to see that--will it revert back to the mean? I don't think it's possible to.
I think where we're really seeing some forward-thinking in terms of this overall, what I call the "corpus of impact from COVID-19 on the benefit structure" is also happening in manufacturing lines. It's happening at warehouse working. It's happening in retail. We have all of those different industries showing up and coming to us or coming to others and starting to have that conversation of how do we help parents that are working the graveyard shift in the warehouse so they really have access to care on a perpetuate basis, not back to the monolithic nine-to-five structure of dropping your child off in a daycare center or having to figure out what to do with an aging parent of mom and dad.
So, when you ask does it transform for life, I think it's the first time the conversation has really ever happened, and I do think that what's going to end up happening from the groundswell of private industry and employers is there is no turning back at this point. You can't revert back because of all of the different conflation issues that are occurring due to the pandemic.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah. I hope that's true.
So, Nina, I'm very intrigued by this week off and no meeting. So what did you learn from that? Was it you gave everyone a week off? What did you learn from that?
MS. McQUEEN: So it was extraordinary. By giving everyone globally the week off--and let's be real. We have people who absolutely are critical to the business that needed to work. So we needed to make some adjustments for them, but by giving everyone that week off--you know what it's like when you even go on vacation yourself. You know, before you go out, you're working all these hours. While you're gone, you might be checking your device, and you might have to approve things. There's meetings happening and decisions being made that you're feeling left out of, and then you come back, and you end up working so many hours to catch up.
By all of us being off at the same time, that allowed people to truly disconnect, to get rested, to recharge. We wanted to thank them for all the hard work they have been putting in for us during this time, and when they came back, they don't come back to that avalanche of emails. It was the most talked about thing when we came back, which is their email boxes were just completely full because a lot of it is generated internally, and so that was a huge break. So people felt heard.
I said early on, we asked the question: "How are you?" We have asked the question "How are you?" every few months over the last year and a half, and we monitor that and see what people are saying. And so employees felt heard, that they had been working these--you know, tremendously hard. When you're working from home, you can't--you end up working more hours because you're not walking to a conference room. You're not commuting to work, and so they told us they were starting to feel burnt out, and we wanted to address that. And they felt truly heard. So it was a wonderful--everyone loved it, executive, C-suite, everyone.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yeah, I love that. It's so interesting because I've worked from home for 20-plus years, you know, before COVID, and I worked so many more hours, because I kind of wanted to prove that I wasn't sitting home, you know, watching daytime soaps. And, in fact, I got my column syndicated, and when the syndicate--I took over for Jane Bryant Quinn, who's just a phenomenal writer, and I sent her--she sent an email like--I don't know--one o'clock in the morning or something, and I answered it. And the syndicate said, see, that's why we're going to have her replace you.
But, you know--but this is a question for both you, Nina and Tim. So--and, Nina, you and I have talked about this offline. I love you. So you got to tell the car story, but you put these things in place, this week off and no meetings and, you know, shut down and mental health, but there is a part of us that doesn't trust the executive, the "C-suite," as you call it, that you know you say we can take that time off. You say we can't look at our emails, but the fact of the matter is, you feel like it's an okey-doke. I think you called it "shadow benefit," right, Nina, that it's there but not really?
So, Nina, if you could tell me about that car story and why it's so important for companies to really say you can actually take your time off, and then, Tim, what you learned from the report that--are people going to be penalized for taking these new benefits and the new normal?
So, Nina, tell the car story. I love it.
MS. McQUEEN: Okay. So I'll first talk about the shadow benefits and what does C-suite really mean, and so one thing that's really important is when we put this Lift UP initiative in, which has been in now for over a year, it was so important to our CEO and our executives that this is--that we had to focus on our employee well-being, that he wanted to keep that drumbeat going. So every two weeks at our company all-hands, there is a segment on Lift UP, and that is where I'm introducing what's coming up next. They are supporting it. The CEO comes on after I speak and reiterates it, and so he's fully behind it. So I think employees truly do believe this is embraced.
But my car story is that when I go back into the early days of my career and when I was learning what it was like to work in a corporate environment, I had a coworker who went on vacation, and he lived in San Francisco. He didn't have a parking garage, and he had a little Miata convertible. And he was worried about leaving it for a week. So he parked it in the front of our business where there's a security guard and a receptionist during the day so his car would be safe.
While he was on--or shortly after he came back or while he was gone, I was having a conversation with our CFO many years ago, and that CFO said, "Boy, you know, Chris worked so hard, he is here when I get here in the morning, and he is still here when I leave a night. And he just works so, so hard," and you know what that told me? That told me face time is everything because Chris was on vacation, and he didn't know it.
And now I do believe that has shifted because when we first started thinking about remote work and is that possible--I'm talking years ago--we always would come up with all these reasons or barriers of success on being remote. We had technology, but could we really do it? And I think, if anything, we've learned a lot this 18 months, past 18 months that we can do it.
MR. ALLEN: Yeah.
MS. SINGLETARY: Yes. Just real quickly, Tim. We're running out of time, but if you could in 30 seconds just respond to that whole shadow benefits and like, you know, we kind of work--
MR. ALLEN: No problem. I love hearing Nina talk about it.
So what's interesting for me is two things. One is I totally believe there's such thing as shadow benefits sitting out there. Unlimited PTO ended up being one of those things that everyone was hyping for such a long time, especially technology companies, and the studies show that people took less time off. So you've got to walk the walk as a senior executive team if you're going to talk the talk, and what that means is you have to interject and force people to take time off. Take weeks off. I love the plan that LinkedIn is putting together saying take a collective week off, because people need break or burnout occurs.
I wrote an article for the Harvard Business Review on a reflective moment of my life where I was walking in to the birth of my children on a conference call, and I said to myself, "Wow, what example am I setting for my senior staff that doesn't say it's okay for you to take the time off for these important milestones of your life, including the birth of your child?" Take your paternity, take your maternity leave. You have to set the example. You have to be the beacon at the top of the hill, and not just the CEOs, but everyone from the executive suite has to be the ones to go, "Why are you emailing me when you're on maternity and paternity leave? Come back. We'll integrate you back in. You don't have to lose your--you don't feel like you're losing your seat at the table because you're doing the thing that we are encouraging you to do." So that's my addition to that conversation.
MS. SINGLETARY: Oh, I love that, and I think you're absolutely right. My daughter was in the hospital once, and I was writing my column from her hospital room. And, at one point, I looked up and I thought, "What am I doing?"
And I think COVID--you know, COVID has made us realize how important our off time is and that, hopefully, companies will respect that, and that we'll believe them when they put in these benefits.
Well, listen, thank you two for joining me. Thank you, Tim and Nina, for joining us. Love talking to you. Wish we had more time to talk about this benefits thing. I know everybody is concerned about that, so thank you for joining us.
MS. McQUEEN: Thank you.
MR. ALLEN: Thank you so much. Good to see you guys.
MS. SINGLETARY: So thank all of you for joining. I know sitting in front of everyone watching this without us sort of live is kind of unusual, but I'm just so glad that you joined us for this conversation. If you're joining us later and you're watching it, thank you for spending the time with us to talk about how the pandemic has impacted personal finance and retirement planning.
I want to again thank Jo Ann Jenkins from AARP, and I hope that you watch other programs from Washington Post Live. We’ve got some great conversations in the past and coming up. All you have to do is go to WashingtonPostLive.com and listen in. Just fascinating topics. So thank you again for joining us today, and I hope that we see you soon.
