Sean Penn is an American film icon: an actor, director, screenwriter, producer, and a two-time Academy Award® winner for his performances in Mystic River and Milk. He has authored two satirical novels and worked as a journalist. In the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Penn founded the nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort). While continuing its work in Haiti, CORE activated services in response to devastating hurricanes in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Antigua, Florida and North Carolina, and in March 2020, CORE’s work evolved in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Penn’s leadership, CORE administered millions of free tests and vaccines, focusing their efforts on the most vulnerable communities across the United States, including the Navajo Nation. CORE has also expanded its frontline response against COVID internationally into the most at-risk neighborhoods in Brazil and India.