Sean Penn
Sean Penn is an American film icon: an actor, director, screenwriter, producer, and a two-time Academy Award® winner for his performances in Mystic River and Milk. He has authored two satirical novels and worked as a journalist. In the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Penn founded the nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort). While continuing its work in Haiti, CORE activated services in response to devastating hurricanes in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Antigua, Florida and North Carolina, and in March 2020, CORE’s work evolved in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Penn’s leadership, CORE administered millions of free tests and vaccines, focusing their efforts on the most vulnerable communities across the United States, including the Navajo Nation. CORE has also expanded its frontline response against COVID internationally into the most at-risk neighborhoods in Brazil and India.
Ann Young Lee
Ann Young Lee has 20 years of experience managing large-scale humanitarian response and sustainable development programming across a variety of sectors, including: emergency relief, community upgrading and infrastructure, livelihoods andeconomic growth, and local governance.
Alongside Sean Penn in 2019, Ms. Lee co-founded CORE, an evolution of Penn’s J/PHRO, an organization founded in 2010 geared towards reconstruction and relief efforts in Haiti, for which she has served as CEO since 2016. During her time with CORE, she has overseen the organization’s successful transition into an international response and resilience-building NGO, responding to crises in Puerto Rico, across the Caribbean, inLatin America, and the continental United States.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Lee has overseen the expansive growth of the organization’s response efforts, which began in Los Angeles and quickly developed into an exemplary nationwide program of testing sites providing free testing, specifically targeting vulnerable and underserved communities affected by the disease.
In her current role, Ms. Lee provides vision and strategic leadership for a comprehensive array of programs, including: reforestation, sustainable agriculture, education and youth development, community health, women’s entrepreneurship, and extensive rebuilding and reconstruction efforts. Additionally, she launched a pioneering disaster preparedness training program in 2018, targeting young people from low-income communities of color in the U.S. “Hurricane Belt.” On behalf of CORE, she has led high-level partnerships with public and private stakeholders, such as the World Bank, United Nations, Sean Parker Foundation, Supreme Committee of Qatar, Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, Salesforce, World Central Kitchen, and Airbnb.
Prior to joining CORE, Ms. Lee worked as the lead on urban humanitarian response for the UN’s Organization for Coordination and Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and a private-sector liaison for the Secretary General’s World Humanitarian Summit. Previously, she served as Country Director for CHF, where she was responsible for a $150MM portfolio of projects, including emergency shelter, neighborhood planning, construction, debris removal, and livelihoods. She has extensive field-based experience, and has lived in Haiti, both before and after the 2010 earthquake; the Philippines, responding to Typhoon Haiyan; Kosovo, working to address the post-war refugee crisis; and the Congo, participating in humanitarian response efforts.
Lee is the author of “Livelihoods in Emergencies: A Double-Edged Sword.” While working for the Women’s Refugee Commission, she developed a gender-sensitive emergency assessment tool, called the CLARA, which is now used by international organizations around the world. She has presented on crisis response and recovery at leading conferences and high-level meetings, such as the Concordia Summit, Clinton Global Initiative, Harvard Humanitarian Summit, InterAction, and Chain X Change, one of the largest blockchain conferences in the world.
Ms. Lee holds a Master’s in Urban Planning from NYU, and a Master’s in Economics & Conflict Management from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). She received the Society for International Development’s prestigious Truman Award, in May 2009.