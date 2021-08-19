Kevin Young is the Andrew W. Mellon Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Prior to joining the Smithsonian, Young served as the Director of the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture from 2016-2021. A professor for two decades, he began his career in museums and archives at Emory University in 2005, first as Curator of the Raymond Danowski Poetry Library and later as the Curator of Literary Collections, while serving as Candler Professor of English and Creative Writing. An award-winning author of thirteen books of poetry and prose, Young is the poetry editor of the New Yorker, where he also hosts the poetry podcast. Young holds a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard College and a Master of Fine Arts from Brown University. Director Young is active across the art and cultural community. He is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and was named a Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets in 2020.