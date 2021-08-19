Dwandalyn R. Reece, PhD
Dwandalyn R. Reece is Associate Director for Curatorial Affairs and Supervisory Museum Curator at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. She brings more than 30 years of knowledge and experience in the museum field, including more than ten years at NMAAHC as Curator of Music and Performing Arts. In that role she built a collection of over 4,000 objects, curated the museum’s inaugural permanent exhibition, Musical Crossroads, for which she received the Secretary’s Research Prize in 2017, curated the museum’s grand opening music festival, Freedom Sounds, served as executive committee chair of the pan-institutional group Smithsonian Music, and co-curated the Smithsonian Year of Music initiative in 2019. Prior to her tenure with NMAAHC, Dwan worked as a Senior Program Officer at the National Endowment for the Humanities. She also has worked previously as the Assistant Director of the Louis Armstrong House Museum, Chief Curator at the Brooklyn Historical Society, and Curator at the Motown Museum in Detroit.
Kevin Young
Kevin Young is the Andrew W. Mellon Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Prior to joining the Smithsonian, Young served as the Director of the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture from 2016-2021. A professor for two decades, he began his career in museums and archives at Emory University in 2005, first as Curator of the Raymond Danowski Poetry Library and later as the Curator of Literary Collections, while serving as Candler Professor of English and Creative Writing. An award-winning author of thirteen books of poetry and prose, Young is the poetry editor of the New Yorker, where he also hosts the poetry podcast. Young holds a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard College and a Master of Fine Arts from Brown University. Director Young is active across the art and cultural community. He is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and was named a Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets in 2020.