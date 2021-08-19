He cut the deal with the Taliban, and Biden was handed that. It's the right decision to get out. We stayed way too long. In fact, you know, we did not look at history. The British Empire, the Soviet Union -- you know, my brother is an expert in that region, actually, intelligence services, and he said after we took out the original Taliban he said, "Okay. Time to leave. Build a big monument. Tell them they messed with us, and we came, we conquered, and if they mess with us again, we'll come back, but don't stay." And he was right. We spent an amazing amount of money trying to build a military in our image. That doesn't fit their culture, the warlord culture. If anything, it was inappropriate. And essentially with what The Post revealed last year, and things sort of coming out now, we were lied to, just like during Vietnam, even though Rummy poo-pooed the idea that this would be like Vietnam at the beginning. We've been lied to consistently for years about the capabilities or the possibility of the Afghans actually defending themselves. And now, with their abject surrender, the Taliban is better armed than ever with U.S. weapons. It is a tragedy.