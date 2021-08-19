MS. LEE: Sure. I was just going to say more than ever right now, I know that there's a lot of inclination to send things. I know that there's been a lot of mistrust from the 2010 of misuse of funds, but we need to support local businesses. There's a lot of businesses that are not affected that need the support, and to be bringing in things from the outside is not helpful. We need basically to support our existing structures here, so purchasing locally, supporting our local government, and working within what is here is going to help in the long term. So sending things from outside in is not going to be helpful. So please just find reliable organizations like CORE to be able to send cash and send money so that we can actually support the local efforts that are here, for example, from our all‑Haitian team and our local suppliers and really sort of look long term rather than just these short‑term efforts.