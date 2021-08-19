So you know, part of this set is not only for the aficionados, but it's also for those people who may not understand what hip-hop's all about. And we all know that there are preconceptions about all ideas of what hip-hop is, and they still continue in some quarters. And so the box set itself with the music, with the essays, with the images and the liner notes, really paints hip-hop just as any kind of historical, cultural, social movement that has existed over time and frames it from a variety of perspectives. So, you know, one of the hopes we have is that people start to understand that and appreciate the genre and the culture for what it is and what it has contributed to society.