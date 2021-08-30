Man, I catch myself--you know, I asked myself this the other day. I was in Brooklyn. I have a place in Brooklyn, and I was like I get mad about gentrification. I get mad. And I said, why am I mad about this? I mean, of course I know why, but I'm like it's not that I don't want other nationalities to enjoy life and enjoy these spaces, but it's just the way Black people have gotten treated in our environments and how the goodness and the equality of an environment gets taken away and we get moved out, and then the environment gets fixed up and everything is good. And I'm like, I just want us to have a part of it too. So I feel like I had to do my own soul-searching because I was like I didn't want to be like just mad because that other people were enjoying their lives, but I had to think about what it was. And I'm bringing that up because I feel like we as people have got to really process things and see moments where we have been, like, still carrying some of the old weight and prejudices that we've [audio distortion] with us. But that means everybody--you know, everybody.