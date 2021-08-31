Jodie McLean
Provided by EDENS.
Jodie W. McLean is Chief Executive Officer of EDENS, one of the nation’s leading private owners, operators and developers of retail real estate. With a more than 25-year tenure at EDENS, she has established herself as a key player in the company’s growth and expansion to its current marketplace leadership, capitalized by blue chip investors and assets valued at $6.5 billion.
McLean is responsible for EDENS’ strategy to move the portfolio to major urban centers creating a portfolio of assets that are the center of community life, including DC’s Union Market and Fairfax’s Mosaic. She was named Chief Investment Officer in 1997, President in 2002, and CEO in 2015. Overall, she has been responsible for the development, redevelopment, acquisition, and disposition of more than $15 billion in retail assets.
McLean passionately believes that retail should evolve beyond a shopping experience, and advocates for connectivity to the communities surrounding the company’s retail centers. To ensure this, each EDENS development is crafted to serve as an authentic gathering place, including a unique merchandising mix and welcoming design elements, fostering a sense of engagement with its neighbors.
McLean is Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. McLean also serves as Trustee and Executive Board Member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and Trustee of Urban Land Institute. She serves on the boards of Cushman & Wakefield, The Real Estate Round Table, Wofford College, the Economic Club of DC and Milhaus, as well as boards of several other institutions and charities. McLean is a member of the Liberty Fellowship (Aspen Institute) Class of 2009.
A native of Chicago, IL, McLean holds a B.S. in Finance and Management from the Moore School of Business, University of South Carolina and a degree from South Carolina Honors College.