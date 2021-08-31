MS. MCLEAN: Thank you. Thank you for having me.
MS. TUMULTY: So, Jodie, it is hard to think of anything that has--any activity that has been more transformed by the last year-and-a-half that we've been living through in this pandemic as shopping.
Is retail recovering? Are you seeing it, yet?
MS. MCLEAN: Yeah, it is absolutely recovering. And I think, more importantly, the core of that is our communities are recovering. At EDENS, we're all open-air. So, we're all open-air retail that really finds itself in the heart and the center of community, with a singular purpose, which is to enrich community. Not unlike a lot of our other peers, we get up every day and we think about what will bring people together. And I think going through the last 18 months right next to all of our retail partners--EDENS entered COVID with 2,600 retail partners.
And every day, each one of those people worked hard to think through, wow, what is--is our purpose really to drive people together? Is it just pure commerce? And I think we're seeing that today foot traffic throughout our portfolio--we have about 15 million square feet nationally, in 9 major markets. And what we are seeing, which is in line and in trend with what we're seeing nationally, is foot traffic is up about 109 percent of where we would have been two years ago; so, in 2019. And we're watching this on a daily basis as the delta variant is coming through and surges in a lot of our markets. But the consumer wants to be back amongst its community in a really safe setting.
MS. TUMULTY: But the trend toward open-air shopping developments was something that actually started years and years before COVID. Has this accelerated it? I think people would certainly feel a lot safer in an open-air environment in the current situation.
MS. MCLEAN: You know, I think a lot of things are driving that. And yes, the trends had started well before COVID. The trends--and we're going to see a lot of these trends coming through and coming post-COVID. Some will be accelerated. And those trends are to open-air for a couple of different reasons.
First and foremost, I think, convenience. We have 17 minutes--that's all we get in transportation time from sitting in my seat to walking through the front door of where I'm going. Ninety-four percent of all consumers won't travel further than that for everyday purchases, and 80 percent of all disposable income is being spent within 20 miles of somebody's home. So, it started first and foremost with convenience.
But then, as things like this 72 percent of us want to feel attached to our community; but yet, 30 percent going into COVID--only 30 percent of Americans--knew our neighbors. And so, now, these gathering places are at a lot of our centers, at a lot of our centers. So, people are coming, yes, for their essential needs. But I think more importantly they're coming for their emotional wants. And so, we're going to continue to see the rationalization of retail, again, that started prior to COVID. We will see the rationalization of somewhere probably between a billion-and-a-half and two billion square feet of retail.
Open-air is not going to be immune to that. I do think that you're going to see about 60 percent of that probably happen in lesser-quality, lesser-located indoor malls. But you will see that and this repositioning is actually, I think, something that will wind up being really positive for our industry, in general, because I think we'll see the impact of the retail that remains to be extremely strong, still sort of the lifeline of both communities, but the lifeline of brands, as well.
MS. TUMULTY: So, what about some of the sort of new rituals of shopping, for instance, buying online and picking up in store? Do you think that these are just--these are going to continue after COVID? And how has that made you sort of rethink how you allocate your parking and how you allocate your space?
MS. MCLEAN: So, we refer to buy online, pick up in-store as BOPIS. Maybe it needs a better name, but that's how we refer to it. And BOPIS is absolutely here to stay.
Again, another trend we saw prior to COVID, but then, during COVID the numbers accelerated. It was up 300 percent; in some certain sectors, probably 500 percent. And yeah, that's staying. We're going to see the 50 percent of all the growth that happens in ecommerce, and I've always said ecommerce, it is our partner; it is not our foe, that any really strong brand, any strong retailer has--understands the consumer. And whether the consumer chooses to transact, we can't really control. It's got to be seamless.
So, trends like BOPIS will stay. We found ourselves, as we were redeveloping places, looking at site plans much differently, thinking about how we make a place, someplace where you want to come three times a week, or three-and-a-half times a week and spend five hours dwell time. That means one of those trips is probably really hyper convenient. You want be in; you want to be out, and I can't take too much of your time. And the next trip, you might to come and meet a girlfriend for a drink. You might be coming to work out and go with your spin partner to have a juice. You want to linger longer, and how do we make our places feel like we're meeting both those hyper convenience and this feel-good, well-designed, slow-down--for-a-minute-and-catch-up-with-your-neighbor kind of place?
And so, yeah, the logistics of what we're doing have never been more complicated. Figuring out the logistics of BOPIS, how do I make that trip really convenient for you? But yet, when you and your husband come and you're going to have a dinner, outdoor dining is here to stay. It accelerated, obviously, 77 percent of all diners during COVID said they would go to places where there was outdoor dining, and 54 percent said, we're going to continue this post COVID. So, we haven't seen those trends go away. It's too early to tell. We don't think they're going away. So, I want you to feel really comfortable dining outdoors, but not necessarily sitting in a parking lot. And how do we make all of that feel great in the exact same place, at the same time? And those are some of the--those are some of our opportunities coming out of COVID.
MS. TUMULTY: So, how are your retailers navigating the varying and often conflicting safety measures that we're seeing in some states: having mask mandates, others not. What does this do for someone who is, say, trying to operate a business in this?
MS. MCLEAN: It's confusing. It's tricky. It has put a lot of entrepreneurs in the place where they're now the arbitrator of somebody's health, or their own health. We are willing to get in there next to our retail partners to help and support them. But I think for the most part, their thought, first and foremost, is for their own health, their own safety--of themselves, their teams, but also of every customer that comes in the door.
So, I think you're seeing many that are going to, right now especially with this surge of delta, that are moving to masks. You're seeing many who are going to vaccine-mandated--in spaces like dining spaces where people are staying longer. But I think, unfortunately, we've put them in the position where they have to become the arbitrator in a community. And a lot of times, they are the heart and soul of a community. They are who are bringing people together routinely.
And there is an important factor to retail that goes well beyond just the commerce that happens. We all know that 70 percent of our GDP is driven by consumer goods, but what's so much more important than that is true prosperity that happens in communities. When people come together at EDENS places and we watch this through our data, we do everything we can motivated by driving people three-and-a-half trips, five hours of dwell time. And yes, that has economic impact, but when we really look at prosperity and we measure it at our places, we start with economic, but it's soulful, it's cultural, it's social. It is where people come together and feel a part of something much bigger than themselves.
So, for us, to be able to partner with our retail partners, to think about taking them out of being in that position of arbitrator has been important, and it's been an important partnership all--prior to COVID, through COVID, and now coming out on the other side.
MS. TUMULTY: So, are retailers finding themselves faring better in places that have stricter mandates or in places where people don't have to wear masks?
MS. MCLEAN: I think that human nature likes predictability. We may not like the rules all the time. None of us are most comfortable in masks. But I think people like to spend time where there is consistency and predictability.
So, we are actually seeing our retailers in both foot traffic and in dollar and cents, we're seeing it in all of our markets. So, we're in Boston; we're in suburban New York; D.C., Washington; Charlotte; Atlanta; Miami; Houston; Dallas; and Denver. And in all nine markets, very different atmosphere, very different rules and regulations about masks, but we're really seeing consistent increase in foot traffic and consistent increase in dollars being spent.
MS. TUMULTY: And I guess in places where the state or the city has these clear rules, it must be a relief for your retailers to not find themselves sometimes having to step into arbitrating issues--
MS. MCLEAN: Yah.
MS. TUMULTY: --that have become, you know, not just about health and safety but about politics.
MS. MCLEAN: We all--we all like strong leadership and we like consistency and we like predictability. So, it is very helpful right now to have strong partners at the municipal levels.
MS. TUMULTY: So, we have a couple of questions here from our audience that I had wanted to run by you, as well.
The first one is from Mitchell Berstel in New York, who asks: "How many abandoned, big-box stores are being converted into housing," or, for that matter, into other uses?
MS. MCLEAN: I don't have the exact number, but I do know, if you think about where retail has been in America, we've had as much as 23 1/2 square feet per capita, which is sort of globally leading stats of retail per capita. I always have said, and this is more of an art than a science, that it feels like with the American consumer, the American lifestyle, 18 square feet per capita. And I can't tell you if that number really should be 19 or 17, but feels about the right number.
So, that means somewhere between a billion-and-a-half and two billion square feet were repositioned, and we are seeing a lot of what we call densification. We're doing densification on some of our--we've just completed taking a mall up in Woburn, Massachusetts, partnering with a great multifamily group bringing apartments, housing that was desperately needed in this area; bringing really great open green spaces in this area that they haven't had before; so, repositioning. And I think we're going to see a lot of that continue. It won't all be from multifamily, but housing has been a great answer in a lot of places throughout the portfolio.
MS. TUMULTY: Well, I guess if you're living in a situation where essentially the retailers and the restaurants are in your front yard, that kind of cuts down on your 17-minute issue, there.
MS. MCLEAN: Absolutely. People want to be where there are--vitality on the street and they want to be near the amenities of their lives.
MS. TUMULTY: Well, our other question is from Mark Roberts in California, who wants to know how to keep brick-and-mortar mom-and-pop retailers relevant when they are being forced to compete both against the internet and the national chains.
MS. MCLEAN: What we have found in our portfolio--I'll just talk about our portfolio and I'll talk about a lot of mom-and-pop retailers that we have the good fortune of working with every single day.
Mom-and-pop retailers really are the heart and soul of America. We have found that that is who drives the loyalty to our places. We've gone out, we've done all sorts of interviews in our community, and we'll talk to people and we'll ask them, "Why are you at Truman Plaza today?" or, "Why are you here today?" And they'll say, "Oh, I come here all the time because this is where my local bookstore is," or, "This is my local café," or, "This is my local dress shop."
"Okay. Is that why you're here today?"
"No. I'm here today to go to Publix."
"Oh, okay, when were you last here?"
"I was last here yesterday."
"Why were you here?"
"I was here to go to the CVS."
"Okay." And so, what we find is that the loyalty and the true emotional connection a lot of times is happening around these mom-and-pops, but the foot traffic that makes the mom-and-pops really successful is being driven by the nationals. So, the most successful places to us, and I think this is consistent throughout the industry, are those places where you can bring these two together.
And we've started this great program in our portfolio now where we're taking a lot of national retailers--by way of example, Patagonia in Denver. And their store manager is actually mentoring one of our pop-ups there, a founder of a store called False Ego. And she's mentoring him so he has a place to go to ask inventory questions. Or right now, we have a lot of supply chain issues. And so, he has a built-in network. And the two of them, what we're finding is, it's a great relationship. It's a great way to bring [unclear], but there's prosperity now throughout the whole district as a result of our national retailers really looking, supporting these unique entrepreneurs, being there. That's what people like. That's where people want to spend time. And quite frankly, that's where people want to put their dollars and support.
MS. TUMULTY: Could you talk a little bit about those supply chain issues, because I think that's a phrase that probably a lot of us didn't hear very often before the COVID pandemic. What types of issues are you seeing, and what are the most serious ones, at this point?
MS. MCLEAN: From what we understand, from our retail partners, is I think most everybody hoped that, by now, we'd see the supply chain issues--and "issues" might be the wrong word--but this elongated time to get inventory. We thought we'd see that come back.
I don't think it has. And so, as you think about going into this fourth quarter which is, in retail, traditionally the most important quarter of the year. It's where we'll see most spending happen, around the holidays. And for our retail partners to really think about inventory and making sure that they have plenty of inventory in time. Nobody wants to hold inventory too long. It's expensive to have inventory on your books. Plus, where do you store it? How do you keep it moving through? So, really, this whole supply chain management issue is one of the biggest logistical issues right now happening in retail.
And so, I think what we'll see is you already heard a lot of our larger retail partners say they have expanded their inventory going into this holiday season. I think, much like last year, we're expecting to see holidays start a lot earlier. So, instead of having a really condensed holiday season that happens after Thanksgiving, we'll probably see it start to happen as early as right after Halloween. So, much more elongated from where we sit. We love that, because I think a big part of what we do at our centers is make sure that our canvases are great, are prepared for community. And when you have people, surges of people, it's just harder to manage those moments, so this elongated--but they are real, and I think we will continue to see based on my interaction with our retail partners, based on what I've read, I think we'll see those supply chain issues continue well into next year.
MS. TUMULTY: Well, in the little bit of time we have left, I'd like to ask you another issue that we're likely to see continuing for a while, which is variants on the virus.
How much uncertainty has that injected into the kinds of projections and calculations and confidence that retailers can feel going forward?
MS. MCLEAN: You know, again, we all like predictability. And this, again, is something that has caused us not to be able to see the future quite as predictable. You saw a large drop in the consumer sentiment; so, the consumer is thinking about this. It's on their mind. We have not seen the consumer retreat yet in foot traffic. I said this earlier, we're watching this every day.
The consumer, I think, we are seeing less pushback on masks. We are seeing consumers willing to put on the masks. And you know, I'm going to leave this to the scientists, it's not up to me, but it seems that vaccination is our best way forward. A lot of our retail partners, especially in the food and beverage area, are saying, we're going to move to a vaccine requirement. And we really haven't seen sales yet drop off. As they move to that, I think what it's doing is making the consumer feel safer. But it is a place that is going to add a lot of unpredictability and no business likes to operate in times of unpredictable times. So, I hope that we can all move forward. I hope that we can move forward in finding vaccine and vaccine rollouts that help bring predictability back.
MS. TUMULTY: Boy, I think we all are hoping that, as well. But thank you so much. Unfortunately, we are out of time, so we're going to have to leave it there. But thank you so much for joining us today, Jodie McLean.
MS. MCLEAN: Thank you for having me.
