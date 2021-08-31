And so, yeah, the logistics of what we're doing have never been more complicated. Figuring out the logistics of BOPIS, how do I make that trip really convenient for you? But yet, when you and your husband come and you're going to have a dinner, outdoor dining is here to stay. It accelerated, obviously, 77 percent of all diners during COVID said they would go to places where there was outdoor dining, and 54 percent said, we're going to continue this post COVID. So, we haven't seen those trends go away. It's too early to tell. We don't think they're going away. So, I want you to feel really comfortable dining outdoors, but not necessarily sitting in a parking lot. And how do we make all of that feel great in the exact same place, at the same time? And those are some of the--those are some of our opportunities coming out of COVID.