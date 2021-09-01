The first woman in U.S. history to be elected both a Governor and a United States Senator, New Hampshire’s Jeanne Shaheen is a trailblazer. She has served in the Senate since 2009 and is a member of the Senate Committees on Foreign Relations, Armed Services, Appropriations, Small Business and Entrepreneurship and the Select Committee on Ethics. As a senior member – and only woman – on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC), she serves as chair of the SFRC Europe and Regional Security Cooperation Subcommittee where she advocates for a strong foreign policy that confronts our enemies, strengthens key alliances and empowers women and girls around the world. Shaheen has led action in the Senate on behalf of bolstering women’s roles in peace negotiations and conflict resolution, and specifically in support of Afghan women. She is also the Senate lead on efforts to improve the Afghan SIV program to assist Afghan allies who served beside U.S. forces on the battlefield.