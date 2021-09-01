Judge Najla Ayoubi
Provided by Every Woman Treaty.
Najla Ayoubi, Chief of Coalition & Global Programs at Every Woman Treaty, is a lawyer and former judge and has extensive experience in judiciary, elections, human rights and women’s empowerment. She is a civil society and women / human rights activist. She served as a Legal Advisor for the State Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs of Afghanistan, Commissioner at the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan and Commissioner of Joint Electoral Management Body.
Judge Ayoubi played a great role in Constitution making process of Afghanistan. She was the Senior State Attorney at the Attorney General Office of Afghanistan, State Attorney of the Parwan province, and Judge at the Parwan Provincial Court. She worked with The Asia Foundation Afghanistan in different capacities. She served as a Board Member of Open Society Afghanistan as well as the Country Director of Open Society Afghanistan (OSF representative office in Afghanistan). She was Board member of Afghan Women’s Network (AWN), Afghanistan Research & Evaluation Unit (AREU) Member of Board of Directors, Advisory Board Member of Afghan Education Production Organization(AEPO), Co-Chair of Board in Afghanistan Institute for Civil Society (AICS ), and Member of the Board of Trustees at Afghan Professional Network.
Ms. Ayoubi has two MA degrees: one on Law and Politics from State University of Tajikistan and another on Post War Recovery and Development Studies from York University of United Kingdom. She is former Deputy Country Representative of The Asia Foundation, Afghanistan Office.
Judge Ayoubi has also been appointed as the 2015 Women Peacemaker at the Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice at the University of San Diego United State and spring 2017 Visiting Fellow at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. She is a Founding & Global Executive Board Member of Women’s Regional Network (WRN) and served as a Consultant and member of South Bay Professional Association, Los Angeles California.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.)
The first woman in U.S. history to be elected both a Governor and a United States Senator, New Hampshire’s Jeanne Shaheen is a trailblazer. She has served in the Senate since 2009 and is a member of the Senate Committees on Foreign Relations, Armed Services, Appropriations, Small Business and Entrepreneurship and the Select Committee on Ethics. As a senior member – and only woman – on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC), she serves as chair of the SFRC Europe and Regional Security Cooperation Subcommittee where she advocates for a strong foreign policy that confronts our enemies, strengthens key alliances and empowers women and girls around the world. Shaheen has led action in the Senate on behalf of bolstering women’s roles in peace negotiations and conflict resolution, and specifically in support of Afghan women. She is also the Senate lead on efforts to improve the Afghan SIV program to assist Afghan allies who served beside U.S. forces on the battlefield.