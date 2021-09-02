Robert & Michelle King
A Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award-nominated writing team, Robert and Michelle King have been creative collaborators for 20 years and married for over 30 years. They currently serve as co-creators, showrunners and executive producers of the critically acclaimed series’ THE GOOD FIGHT and EVIL on Paramount+. They are also executive producers of the SHOWTIME limited series YOUR HONOR, starring Bryan Cranston and serve as co-creators, showrunners and executive producers of THE BITE on Spectrum. Previously, they served as co-creators, showrunners and executive producers of “The Good Wife” and “BrainDead,” on CBS, as well as the series “In Justice.”
Prior to their work in television, Michelle worked in development at various studios and production companies, while Robert wrote a dozen produced feature films, including the mountain-climbing action feature “Vertical Limit,” starring Chris O’Donnell, and “Red Corner,” starring Richard Gere.
Robert and Michelle have been honored by their peers from the American Film Institute, the Writers Guild of America and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, as well as the Television Critics Association. In addition to creative recognition, the Kings were awarded the Sidney Lumet Award for Integrity in Entertainment, the Humanitas Prize and the prestigious Peabody Award.
Christine Baranski
One of the entertainment industry’s most honored actresses, Christine Baranski is an Emmy, two-time Tony, Screen Actors Guild, Drama Desk and American Comedy Award winner.
A graduate of the Juilliard School, Baranski received her big break in Tom Stoppard’s hit Broadway comedy “The Real Thing,” directed by Mike Nichols, for which she won a Tony Award and Drama Desk Award.
Baranski went on to earn a second Tony Award for her performance in Neil Simon’s “Rumors.” She also won an Emmy, American Comedy and SAG Award for her role in the hit series “Cybill,” in addition to three subsequent Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. She received a total of five Emmy nominations for her guest roles on “Frasier” and “The Big Bang Theory.” As the formidable Diane Lockhart, Baranski received six Emmy nominations and two Critics’ Choice Television Award nominations on CBS’s “The Good Wife.” Currently, she stars as the character in the critically acclaimed original series THE GOOD FIGHT on CBS All Access.
Previous stage credits include “Boeing-Boeing,” “HurlyBurly,” “The House of Blue Leaves,” “It’s Only a Play,” “Lips Together Teeth Apart,” “The Loman Family Picnic,” “Regrets Only,” “Coming Attractions,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (Obie Award), Encores! productions of “Follies,” “Promises, Promises” and more.
Additional film credits include “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” “A Bad Moms Christmas,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Trolls,” “Miss Sloane,” “Into the Woods,” “Chicago,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Bowfinger,” “Bulworth,” “Cruel Intentions” and “The Birdcage,” among others. Next, she will be seen in the Netflix feature “Christmas on the Square.”
Baranski received an Honorary Doctorate from Juilliard and in 2018, she was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald is unparalleled in the breadth and versatility of her artistry as both a singer and an actor. The winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and an Emmy, in 2015 she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people and received a National Medal of Arts—America’s highest honor for achievement in the field—from President Barack Obama. In addition to her Tony-winning performances in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill—the role that also served as the vehicle for her Olivier Award-nominated 2017 debut in London’s West End—she has appeared on Broadway in The Secret Garden; Marie Christine (Tony nomination); Henry IV; 110 in the Shade (Tony nomination); Shuffle Along, or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed; and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (Tony nomination). A Juilliard-trained soprano, her opera credits include La voix humaine and Send at Houston Grand Opera, and Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny at Los Angeles Opera, where the resulting recording earned her two Grammy Awards. On television, she was seen by millions as the Mother Abbess in NBC’s The Sound of Music Live! and played Dr. Naomi Bennett on ABC’s Private Practice. She won an Emmy Award for her role as host of PBS’s Live From Lincoln Center and has received nominations for Wit, A Raisin in the Sun and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill. Having first appeared as Liz Lawrence on CBS’s The Good Wife, she can now be seen in The Good Fight on Paramount+ as well as in Spectrum’s pandemic-themed drama, The Bite. On film, she has appeared in Seven Servants, The Object of My Affection, Cradle Will Rock, It Runs in the Family, The Best Thief in the World, She Got Problems, Rampart, Ricki and the Flash, Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, the movie-musical Hello Again, and MGM’s Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect. McDonald has issued five solo albums on the Nonesuch label as well as Sing Happy with the New York Philharmonic on Decca Gold. She also maintains a major career as a concert artist, regularly appearing on the great stages of the world and with leading international orchestras. A founding member of Black Theatre United, board member of Covenant House International, and prominent advocate for LGBTQAI+ rights, her favorite roles are those performed offstage, as an activist, wife to actor Will Swenson, and mother.
Moderated by Jonathan Capehart
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jonathan Capehart is a member of The Washington Post editorial board, writes about politics and social issues, and hosts the “Cape Up” podcast. He is also an MSNBC Contributor, who regularly serves as a substitute anchor, and has served as a guest host on “Midday on WNYC” on New York Public Radio. Capehart is a regular moderator of panels at the Aspen Ideas Festival and for the Aspen Institute, the Center for American Progress and at the Atlantic Dialogues conference and the Brussels Forum of the German Marshall Fund. He has also moderated sessions at the Atlantic’s Washington Ideas Forum and for the Connecticut Forum. Capehart was deputy editorial page editor of the New York Daily News from 2002 to 2004, and served on that paper’s editorial board from 1993 to 2000. In 1999, his 16-month editorial campaign to save the famed Apollo Theatre in Harlem earned him and the board the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing. Capehart left the Daily News in July 2000 to become the national affairs columnist at Bloomberg News, and took a leave from this position in February 2001 to serve as a policy adviser to Michael Bloomberg in his first successful campaign for New York City mayor.