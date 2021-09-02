Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation – over 822 million children – and prevented more than 14 million deaths, helping to halve childhood mortality in 73 lower-income countries. Under Dr Berkley’s leadership, Gavi received the 2019 Lasker~Bloomberg Public Service Award for providing sustained access to childhood vaccines in the world’s poorest countries, as well as the Princess of Asturias Award for International Cooperation 2020. In June 2020, Dr Berkley led Gavi to its third replenishment, raising US$ 8.8 billion and exceeding the ask of at least US$ 7.4 billion in a Summit that saw the participation of 42 heads of state. The ambitious goals for Gavi’s 2021–2025 strategic period are to reach 300 million more children, preventing an additional 7–8 million deaths and contributing to a further US$ 80–100 billion in economic benefits. In 2021, Dr Berkley was ranked by Fortune as number 14 of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.