So they asked me to lead a group to plan such a commission and plan how it would stand up. I then gathered dozens of leading experts from around the country, and we began consulting people who had experienced a crisis, both in the United States but also overseas, and have now conducted listening sessions with hundreds of people, all sorts of people, leaders of nurses association, victims' families groups, public health experts, epidemiologists, microbiologists, former officials, all to scout the landscape of the crisis and develop a picture of how a commission might go about its work, draft dozens of launched work plans with the help of a number of experts, including many at the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins, and out of this national group prepare, so that if a commission is created, it can get off to a quick start with a clear vision of what work needs to be done in order to provide results in time to take action while people are still seized with the need to make sure something like this never happens again.