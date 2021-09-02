MS. BARANSKI: You remember, Audra, though, that the director wanted us to be very close together, like across the table, almost like a visual like black/white confronting each other, and you and I both said no, sorry, we’re falling into a trope here, and we don’t want to start that way. And we started in as reasonable, calm place as possible, and then it had its--it built on its own. We didn’t presuppose a conflict. We were trying to--you can see Diane calibrating the argument. She so doesn’t want to--you know, she knows she’s walking on a very thin surface, and she--you know, I think the brilliance of a lot of these scenes is it shows how difficult it is to talk about these issues, but these characters actually, of course, have to talk about them. And how do we talk about them? You know, how do we honestly get to a place of communication? And I think, you know, the Liz/Diane thing this season was--really just went in there and tried to, you know, show it, show the discomfort, the vulnerability, the respect, the passion, as Audra said, that flaming anger that you--justifiable anger and equal discomfort. So, yeah, I was very proud that we dared to go there.