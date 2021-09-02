DR. BERKLEY: I think that’s an individual country decision. You know, DoD has been great in the U.S. helping with logistics, and they’ve been involved with some of the procurement as well. They may not play well in all countries that we’re dealing with, and they may not want to. But I think the challenge here is how do we get the world organized behind making this happen. And you know, frankly, in one sense this disease is high mortality and fast spread. But you know, if you look at SARS, much higher mortality. Ebola, we deal with regularly. Marburg just had an outbreak. I mean, you know, we also need to be prepared to deal with this, because it’s evolutionarily certain that we will continue to have, you know, infectious disease outbreaks. And in fact, with population increasing and urbanization, we’re likely to see more and more of those over time--so, you know, in a sense how do we as a world come together and make sure we can end these diseases.