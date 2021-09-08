MS. ARGETSINGER: Well, yeah. But they've also been guilty of fudging the numbers over the years. And again, there's a caveat there. You know, how many other scholarship organizations are just for women? And it's not one big pool of money. We're talking about all the scholarships that, you know, the various local pageants will throw in. And in some cases, there are colleges that will offer in-kind scholarships to women who have won or who have competed. So it's not like the Miss America organization is sitting on this vast pile of millions and millions of dollars. It just--it just isn't that way. It's cobbled together somewhat. The numbers have been inflated here and there. They try to be more honest about it these days. But you know, when you consider the number of people competing, the cost of higher education these days--and you know, I talk to women who, you know, they already had a scholarship. There's one young woman I met who was a student at the Naval Academy. She did not need a scholarship. She wasn't there for the scholarship. She was there because she enjoyed competing in this particular forum. It's never really been about the scholarships.