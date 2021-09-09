Prince Albert discusses prioritizing global collaboration – from government to civil society, philanthropists to the private sector – reconciling economy and ecology and developing “blue finance” in a multi-lateral and multi-sectoral approach. Join The Washington Post’s Frances Stead Sellers on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 3:00pm ET.
H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco
Born in 1958 in Monaco, H.S.H. Prince Albert II is the Sovereign Prince of the Principality of Monaco. The year following his accession to the throne, he launched in 2006 the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, which continues his personal commitment for the protection of the environment by supporting sustainable, ethical and innovative projects around the world, with a focus on three main challenges: fighting against climate change and promoting renewable energy; combating the loss of biodiversity; and preserving water resources.
In January 2009, Prince Albert II of Monaco undertook a scientific journey in the Antarctic. This journey follows upon two other expeditions realized in Arctic in 2005 (Spitzberg) and 2006 when he reached the North Pole by sledge. Prince Albert II is the only Head of State to have visited both Poles.
H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco has been honored by numerous prizes from organizations around the world for His contribution and actions in favor of the protection of our environment as the Teddy Roosevelt medal at the United States Congress, the Roger Revelle prize at the University of California in San Diego, and the B.A.U.M Environmental award in Hamburg. HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco oversees the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco and the Oceanographic Institute at the University of Paris. He is a member of the Ocean Elders group and serves on the Advisory Committee for the Students on Ice Program. H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco is one of the IUCN Patron of Nature since 2011.