Aasif Mandvi
Provided by representatives for Aasif Mandvi.
Aasif Mandvi is a Peabody award winning actor, writer, creator, comedian, author and producer. Widely known for his work as a correspondent on the multi-Emmy-winning, THE DAILY SHOW WITH JON STEWART, Mandvi is currently starring in two television series and is host to a podcast. He currently stars in EVIL created by Robert and Michelle King, currently streaming season 2 on Paramount Plus. He has a recurring role on the UK series THIS WAY UP with Aisling Bea which is in its second season and available on Hulu. He also lends his voice to the character of Sahil on Disney’s MIRA, ROYAL DETECTIVE, currently in season 2.
Fall of 2019 he launched the podcast, LOST AT THE SMITHSONIAN, where he gets up close and personal with ten of the most culturally significant artifacts of Americana at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History – Carrie Bradshaw’s laptop, Muhammed Ali’s Robe, and The Original Muppets just to name a few. Interviews can also be expected by author Candace Bushnell, actor Henry Winkler, producer Norman Lear and more celebrity guests. Then, with each episode telling a different tale, listeners get to experience a new journey and explore another icon of American Culture that has helped define who are today. It is available on Apple and Stitcher.
Other television credits include CBS’s BLUE BLOODS, TVLAND’s YOUNGER opposite Sutton Foster, Netflix’s A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS from Barry Sonnenfeld costarring alongside Neil Patrick Harris and Hulu’s second season of SHUT EYE. He was recently a host on National Geographic’s YEARS OF LIVING DANGEROUSLY which addressed climate change and he wrote, produced and starred in the HBO series THE BRINK opposite Jack Black and Tim Robbins.
Mandvi made his roots in New York theater under the tutelage of the pre-eminent acting teacher Wynn Handman with whom he was able to develop and create his critically acclaimed one-man show SAKINA’S RESTAURANT which made its premiere at the American Place Theater and earned him an Obie Award. He recently revived this production at the Minetta Lane Theatre, directed by Kimberly Senior and produced by Audible. Mandvi received the 2019 United Solo Special Award, which honors outstanding solo performers.
Mandvi also received rave reviews and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for originating the role of ‘Amir Kapoor’ in the world premiere of Ayad Aktahr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, DISGRACED at Lincoln Center. Other stage credits include the Broadway revival of OKLAHOMA, SUBURBIA and City Center’s most recent production of BRIGADOON.
In feature film, Mandvi starred opposite Kate Hudson, Jennifer Aniston, and Julia Roberts in the Garry Marshall feature, MOTHER’S DAY. He also co-starred opposite Jon Hamm in MILLION DOLLAR ARM and had supporting roles in THE INTERNSHIP with Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, MOVIE 43, THE DICTATOR with Sacha Baron Cohen, DARK HORSE for Todd Solondz, Ruby Sparks (from the creators of LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE), GODS BEHAVING BADLY, PREMIUM RUSH and the independent feature film A KID LIKE JAKE. He co-wrote and starred in TODAY’S SPECIAL which premiered at the London Film Festival and won the audience award at The Palm Springs Film Festival.
Additional film credits include a leading role in M. Night Shyamalan’s THE LAST AIRBENDER and the lead and title character in Merchant Ivory’s THE MYSTIC MASSEUR, and supporting roles in DRUNK PARENTS, IT’S KIND OF A FUNNY STORY, THE PROPOSAL, GHOST TOWN, MUSIC AND LYRICS, SPIDER-MAN 2, FREEDOMLAND, ANALYZE THIS, MARGIN CALL, and THE SIEGE.
Mandvi also co-created and starred in the Peabody Award winning web series, HALAL IN THE FAMILY, produced by Sweet 180 Productions, which garnered over 500 Million Media Impressions within days upon launch and addressed, through parody and satire, Islamophobia. Additionally, he is the author of a collection of personal stories, entitled NO LAND’S MAN for Chronicle Books.
This past October Mandvi was be presented with the “Inspiration Award” at the North Fork TV Festival. This award recognizes an actor or TV professional with a letter of commendation for their promotion of the arts and their work to encourage young people to excel in the arts.
Aside from his art, Mandvi works closely with the ACLU defending individual rights and liberties including the Deportation Jamboree that he hosted and produced.